Bollywood actor Govinda’s nephew Janmendra Ahuja, who is also known as Dumpy, was found dead inside his residence in Mumbai’s Andheri on Thursday. He was 34. However, Versona police officials have claimed that he died of cardiac arrest. The police officials found his body lying dead around 6:30 am in the morning, reports said. Govinda and family members such as comedian Krushna Abhishek, TV actor Ragini Khanna and others have rushed to Janmendra’s home in Versova. Janmendra, an aspiring filmmaker, was the adoptive son of actor-director Kriti Kumar. Janmendra’s final rites happened this afternoon at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, reports said.

As an aspiring filmmaker, Janmendra had worked in Hindi film Jahaan Jayega Humein Payega that starred Govinda in the lead role. The movie was released in 2007. Film Pyar Deewana Hota also saw Janmednra as assistant director. Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah said she is extremely shocked to hear about the death of Janmendra and it is a natural death. Janmendra had complained of a sudden ache in his chest while at his flat and collapsed thereafter, reports said. He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

