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Home > Entertainment News > Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja grabbed attention after losing her temper on Netflix’s Lock Upp over food quality and later clashing with wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde. Her unfiltered remarks, fiery comeback, and viral promo have sparked massive reactions across social media.

Sunita Ahuja (Photo: X)
Sunita Ahuja (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 17:58 IST

Bollywood star Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is making headlines once again, this time for her bold and outspoken personality on Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Known for speaking her mind without filters, Sunita has become one of the most talked-about contestants on the reality show. From expressing her frustration over the poor quality of food inside the house to getting into a heated argument with wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde, Sunita’s latest moments have gone viral and sparked a flood of reactions on social media.

Sunita Ahuja loses her cool over food inside the house

In one of the recent episodes, Sunita Ahuja was seen venting her anger over the food arrangements inside the house. Clearly upset, she used abusive language while expressing her frustration. She said, “Dimaag ka maa–behen kar diya hai yar b*** inlogon ne. Khane ke liye bheekh mangana pad raha hai…” Her emotional outburst left everyone around her surprised and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode.

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Ram Kapoor can’t stop laughing

While many contestants watched Sunita’s reaction, actor Ram Kapoor couldn’t help but laugh at her candid style. Reacting to her comments, he said, “Sunita ji, you are hilarious.”

His light-hearted response added a humorous touch to the tense situation and reflected how Sunita’s straightforward personality continues to entertain both contestants and viewers.

Shilpa Shinde questions Sunita’s comments about Govinda

The upcoming episode promises even more drama as wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde confronts Sunita over her comments related to her marriage with Govinda.

In the promo, Shilpa tells Sunita, “Govinda ji ke fan hain….aap aise kaise bol sakti ho?” She also suggests that such statements could affect the superstar’s image. After listening patiently, Sunita gives a sharp reply, saying, “Jab tumhare pe gujrega tab tumko pata chalega. Jyada b*** na kro.” The heated exchange has already become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the new episode.

Social media reacts to Sunita’s unfiltered personality

Sunita’s fearless attitude has divided viewers, with many sharing their opinions online. One user wrote, “How is Govinda tolerating her at home?” Another commented, “Sunita Ahuja Needs to hesitate. #SunitaAhuja Full on MC BC mode on Makers. The Gaalis are okay on OTT. Govinda is feeling relaxed these days.”

A third user simply described her as, “Sunita ji dangerous.” After the promo featuring Shilpa and Sunita was released, another viewer tweeted, “Sunita Ahuja Aura Farming. Shilpa Shinde Trying to smart with #SunitaAhuja. But Sunita Ahuja’s reply Shocked her.” Another reaction summed up the face-off in just a few words: “Sunita Rocked, Shilpa Shocked.”

What to expect next on Lock Upp

With tensions rising between Sunita Ahuja and Shilpa Shinde, viewers are now eager to see how their relationship develops in the coming episodes. Whether the two manage to settle their differences or continue their rivalry remains to be seen.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams exclusively on Netflix. New episodes are released at 8 pm IST, and following the latest schedule update, fresh episodes now premiere six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday.

ALSO READ: Satluj: ZEE5 Urges Fans Not To Support Piracy After Diljit Dosanjh Asks Viewers To Share Film Following Its Removal

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Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo

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Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo

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Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo

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