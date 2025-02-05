Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for special screenings of Ajith Kumar's Vidamuyarchi but limited it to a single day, February 6.

The Tamil Nadu government has officially granted permission for special screenings of Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated film Vidamuyarchi, but only for a single day. While the request was initially made for February 6 and 7, the government has approved screenings only on February 6.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Government Order on Special Screenings

A government order issued in this regard states that Lyca Productions had sought approval to host special screenings across Tamil Nadu for two days. However, after evaluation, the authorities have permitted screenings for only one day—February 6.

As per the order, theaters can hold the first show from 9:00 AM, with the final screening allowed until 2:00 AM the next day, making a total of five screenings for the day. The approval comes with the condition that proper security arrangements be in place.

Vidamuyarchi: Cast, Crew, and Storyline

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vidamuyarchi features a star-studded cast, including Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Aarav. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the Hollywood thriller Breakdown, promising an intense action-packed experience for fans.

With high expectations surrounding the film, Vidamuyarchi is set to have a massive theatrical release. The special screening approval has added to the excitement among Ajith’s fans, who are eagerly awaiting the film’s first-day shows.

ALSO READ: Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets