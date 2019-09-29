GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019: Bollywood actors leave no chance of creating a buzz with their fashion game on-screens or off-screens. Whether it is winning hearts with their acting prowess or stunning attires, they masters all such fields. Here some viral photos from GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019, have a look

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019: It seems that all the Bollywood stars again got a chance to flaunt their fashion foot at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 which was held last night. The event was all about glamour, stunning attires and celebration for the best men and women for their contribution towards fashion, sports, cinemas etc. Reports reveal that it was the 11th edition of the awards ceremony.

Whether it was the actress or the handsome men of the industry, no one left the chance of making heads turn with their glamourous yet stunning looks at the starry night. Many celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal stepped out in style at the event. While Shahid Kapoor grabbed eyeballs with his turtleneck and two-piece suit combo, Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan also looked dapper in the combined suit of grey, white and black with a bow tie. Moreover to add more to his looks he also wore a pair of red glasses.

Meanwhile, the actor who is riding high on the success of his film Dream Girl at the box office also appeared at the event with his wife Tahira Kashyap. Ayushmann was dressed in a printed suit with a bow, meanwhile, Tahira looked stunning in a steal grey body-hugging dress.

Have a look at the pictures–

Not only the Bollywood men, but actors like Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Diana Penty also appeared at the award function. There is no doubt in saying that Katrina Kaif is among the finest and hottest actors of the industry. Whether it is conquering the hearts with her monokini photos on social media or her acting, Katrina Kaif is among the trendsetters of Bollywood. In the viral photos from the award ceremony, Katrina Kaif was dressed in a black shrug dress with a sexy bralette inside.

Coolie No 1 actor Sara Ali Khan grabbed attention in an all-black look with a pinch of magenta lipstick. Further, Diana Penty took forward the glamour game with a professional white suit. To add more to her looks, the actor preferred a messy bun.

Meanwhile, Sacred Games star Surveen Chawla, Angad Bedi, Mandira Bedi, Manushi Chillar also appeared at the event. Here are all the highlights from the event.

