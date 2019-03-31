GQ Style Awards 2019: Beauty queen Jacqueline Fernandez is counted amongst the hottest actors of the industry and leaves no stone unturned to give major fashion goals to her fans. Recently, the hottie was spotted at the GQ Style Awards, dressed in a stylish silver side slit gown. With subtle makeup and perfect hairdo, the actor looked even more graceful.

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as always made heads turn by donning a sizzling silver gown at the GQ Style and Culture awards. The star-studded affair witnessed the presence of many other B-town celebrities as well. Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to impress onlookers with her outfits and with the elegance and style she carries them with, she exactly knows when she should go beyond the line and when it should be subtle and simple.

While many of the industry people were present at the event, Jacqueline Fernandez made a splendid and ravishing entry at the red carpet in a silver gown by Raisa Vanessa, she kept the look very simple and classy with open wavy hair, a pair of diamond earrings and a pair of stilettoes. To complete the look she wore a red color lipstick with minimal makeup. Not only this, some days back, the actor was also spotted with her friend Amanda Cerny at a restaurant in Suburban Mumbai. Jacqueline and Amanda created waves with their pictures last year as Jacqueline visited the States and developed a bond with the latter. Jacqueline and Amanda’s pictures went viral on the internet in September last year when the actor met the social media sensation.

Jacqueline’s popularity not only translates into box office collection but a testimony of the same seen on social media with the actor enjoying a huge fan base across platforms. Jacqueline Fernandez started with her acting career in the year 2009 by featuring in Aladin. Post which, she continued to give a series of hit films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Kick and Housefull 3. Apart from acting, the charming actor also appeared as a judge in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2016.

The hardworking actor is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry and leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her on-screen roles and social media clicks. Her future projects include Tarun Mansukhani’s film Drive, which is a remake of American film Drive of 2011.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More