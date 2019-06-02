GQ Style Awards: Malaika Arora has once again nailed her fashion game at GQ Style Awards. Malaika Arora walked the red carpet in a neon green pantsuit and undoubtedly, she looked elegant. She had always been applauded for her choice of clothing and this time too, she has left her fashion followers floored with her appearance.

GQ Style Awards: Malaika Arora’s unique style and definition of fashion has always given fashion goals in the cinema industry. She is known to inspire her sartorial choice of clothing sense. From award ceremonies to simple outings, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora flaunts her style with utmost grace effortlessly. Every time she has experimented something different and continues to give an edge in her fashionable wardrobe.

At the GQ style Awards, it was no different, she successfully turned heads for acing a neon green pantsuit outfit. She has undoubtedly taken the fashion game to another level. She looks beautiful as she walked the red carpet with confidence. To amp her style sense, she chose to wear long earrings in accessories. Her hairstylist added neatness in her appearance after tying her sleek straight hair in a ponytail.

Malaika Arora like always kept her make up glamourous with deep black kohled-rimmed eyes. She matched her appearance with pink shiny stilettos. Across social media, her elegant look has always been applauded.

Malaika Arora has often times made headlines for her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been frequently spotted together at various occasions and got papped several times.

Speaking to a leading daily about her rumoured relationship Malaika Arora said that they had made appearances together at public places because the media had given them dignity. The media had always been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. Therefore, she had always felt comfortable. One recoils when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ ( dirt ) comes with the territory. Till now, none one has purposely irk by saying, writing or asking things which usually happens.

