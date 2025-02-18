Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco In A Video Together; Is a Collaboration in the Works?

Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco In A Video Together; Is a Collaboration in the Works?

Fans are buzzing with excitement over the latest hints of a possible collaboration between Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Gracie Abrams.

Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco In A Video Together; Is a Collaboration in the Works?

Fans are buzzing with excitement over the latest hints of a possible collaboration between Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Gracie Abrams.


Fans are buzzing with excitement over the latest hints of a possible collaboration between Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Gracie Abrams. The speculation began when Gomez and Blanco, who are currently promoting their upcoming album, “I Said I Love You First,” took to social media to share a playful video that featured Abrams.

While nothing has been confirmed, the clues are adding up, and fans are eager to see if Abrams will be involved in a new song.

A Surprise Appearance in Benny Blanco’s Video

The rumors started on Monday, February 17, when Benny Blanco shared a casual and lighthearted video on Instagram. The clip shows him walking into a bedroom, only to find Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams sitting together on the bed, deep in conversation.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

Blanco jokingly asks, “What are you guys doing in here?” to which both Gomez and Abrams respond with a cheerful “Hello!” The interaction was short but enough to spark curiosity among fans, who immediately started speculating about a potential music collaboration between the three artists.

Selena Gomez Teases an Unreleased Song

Just a day later, on Tuesday, February 18, Gomez fueled the rumors even further by posting a selfie-style video of herself lip-syncing to an unreleased song. In the clip, she sings emotional lyrics over a mid-tempo pop melody:

“Call me when you break up
I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up
I miss the way we’d stay up
We’d talk about forever while I’m taking off my makeup.”

While Abrams’ voice wasn’t heard in the snippet, her connection to the song became clear when she left a comment on Gomez’s post. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, known for her heartfelt lyrics and soft melodies, wrote:

“Heyyyyyyyy that’s my friendddd.”

Blanco, who has been publicly supportive of Gomez since they made their relationship official, responded with a playful twist, commenting:

“heyyyyyy that’s my wife.”

This fun exchange between the three artists only added to the speculation that Gracie Abrams might be involved in the song—either as a co-writer, background vocalist, or even a featured artist.

Will Gracie Abrams Be a Part of Selena Gomez’s Album?

As of now, neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco have officially confirmed whether Gracie Abrams will be featured on the track or if the song will even be on Gomez’s upcoming album.

However, fans are keeping their hopes high, especially since Abrams is known for writing deeply emotional songs, which would align perfectly with Gomez’s new musical era.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Album Release Details

Whether or not Gracie Abrams is part of the project, one thing is certain: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are gearing up for a big musical release.

Their upcoming album, “I Said I Love You First,” is officially set to drop on March 21. The couple made the exciting announcement just last week, alongside the release of their lead single, “Scared of Loving You.”

A New Chapter for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

This album marks a significant moment for both artists—not just professionally, but personally as well. Gomez and Blanco, who recently got engaged, are celebrating this next chapter of their lives with music that reflects their emotions and experiences.

With the album’s release date just a month away, fans are eager to see if Gracie Abrams will officially be listed as a collaborator. Until then, all eyes will remain on Gomez and Blanco’s social media for more clues.

