Monday, February 3, 2025
Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

With a focus on wildfire relief efforts, this year’s ceremony promises excitement both on and off the stage.

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know


The 2025 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the prestigious event. The ceremony will be live-streamed in India on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 3, from 6:30 AM to 10:00 AM. As anticipation builds, here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the host, performances, and Indian nominees.

This year’s Grammy Awards are especially meaningful, with the Recording Academy and MusiCares teaming up to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. The organizations have pledged to donate $1 million and are aiming to raise an additional $3.2 million to help music professionals who have been affected by recent natural disasters. This charitable effort reflects the Grammys’ ongoing commitment to supporting the music community in times of need.

Host And Performances

Returning as the host for the 2025 Grammys is popular comedian and television host, Trevor Noah. Known for his sharp wit and engaging personality, Noah is set to bring his signature charm to the stage once again. In addition to hosting, he is also credited as a producer for the show. Noah has earned three Emmy nominations for his work on the Grammy Awards and has been nominated for the Best Comedy Album Grammy three times in the past.

The ceremony will feature a stellar lineup of performances by music legends such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Shakira, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims. These artists, along with many others, are sure to create an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Indian Nominees At The 2025 Grammys

Indian artists continue to make a mark at the global stage, and the 2025 Grammy Awards are no exception. Here are the Indian nominees for this year’s ceremony:

  • Ricky Kej: A past Grammy winner, Ricky Kej has received his third nomination this year. He first won a Grammy in 2015 for Winds of Samsara with Wouter Kellerman, then again in 2022 for Divine Tides, and in 2023. His incredible journey in the world of music has earned him a dedicated fan base.
  • Varijashree Venugopal: Known for her distinctive style of “Carnatic Scat Singing,” Varijashree has earned her first-ever Grammy nomination this year, marking a significant achievement in her musical career.
  • Radhika Vekaria: Nominated for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for Warriors of Light, Radhika’s unique sound and style have captured the attention of the music community.
  • Chandrika Tandon: The Indian-American musician and businesswoman has also received a nomination, adding to her growing recognition in the music world.
  • Noshir Mody: Mumbai-born composer and guitarist Noshir Mody has received his first-ever Grammy nomination, marking a major milestone in his musical journey.

With a diverse array of performances and an inspiring lineup of nominees, the 2025 Grammy Awards will be a night to remember, particularly for Indian artists making their presence felt on the global music stage.

