The award seasons is coming to an end as the 60th Grammy Awards took place on January 28, 2018, at Madison Square Garden, New York. After an exciting run with Golden Globes Awards and Star Actors Guild Awards, the music world was awarded at the Grammys. The night saw performances by Lady Gaga who took the stage to sing her ballads Joanne and Million Reasons at a white piano draped with the wings of a bird or an angel, a group performance led by Kesha where she was accompanied by singers like Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels.
While no bold statement was made by wearing all black on this red carpet, artists wore a white rose to support the Time’s Up movement and it was mentioned in multiple acceptance speeches throughout the night. Humble rapper Kendrick Lamar then took the first prize of the night, for best rap/sung performance, for LOYALTY., featuring Rihanna while Bruno Mars won record of the year for 24k Magic and Ed Sheeran was crowned Best Pop Solo artist for Shape of you.
Record of the Year: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year: That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Solo Performance: Shape of You — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists; Dae Bennett, producer
Best Pop Vocal Album: ÷ — Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording: Tonite — LCD Soundsystem
Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion
Best Rock Performance: You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance: Sultan’s Curse — Mastodon
Best Rock Song: Run — Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album: A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album: Sleep Well Beast — The National
Best R&B Performance: That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Redbone — Childish Gambino
Best R&B Song: That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Starboy — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Best Rap Performance: HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Performance: LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song: HUMBLE. — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Solo Performance: Either Way — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Better Man — Little Big Town
Best Country Song: Broken Halos — Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album: From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album: Dancing on Water — Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Miles Beyond — John McLaughlin, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Rebirth — Billy Childs
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Have to Be Alone — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: What a Beautiful Name — Hillsong Worship
Best Gospel Album: Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Chain Breaker — Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album: Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire
Best Latin Pop Album: El Dorado — Shakira
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Residente — Residente
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas
Best Tropical Latin Album: Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta
Best American Roots Performance: Killer Diller Blues — Alabama Shakes
Best American Roots Song: If We Were Vampires — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Americana Album: “The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Traditional Blues Album: Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones
Best Contemporary Blues Album: TajMo — Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’
Best Folk Album: Mental Illness — Aimee Mann
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers
Best Reggae Album: Stony Hill — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land — Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media: How Far I’ll Go — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
Best Instrumental Composition: Three Revolutions — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill and Chucho Valdés)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Music Video: HUMBLE.— Kendrick Lamar
Best Music Film: The Defiant Ones — Various Artists