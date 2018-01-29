60th Grammy Awards took place at Madison Square Garden, New York on January 28, 2018 and the entire music industry was present. The night saw an array of white roses being sported by artists on the red carpet in solidarity to the Time’s Up movement and a set of performances like non before. Kendrick Lamar took the most number of Grammy’s home beating Bruno Mars in the counting this year.

The award seasons is coming to an end as the 60th Grammy Awards took place on January 28, 2018, at Madison Square Garden, New York. After an exciting run with Golden Globes Awards and Star Actors Guild Awards, the music world was awarded at the Grammys. The night saw performances by Lady Gaga who took the stage to sing her ballads Joanne and Million Reasons at a white piano draped with the wings of a bird or an angel, a group performance led by Kesha where she was accompanied by singers like Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels.

While no bold statement was made by wearing all black on this red carpet, artists wore a white rose to support the Time’s Up movement and it was mentioned in multiple acceptance speeches throughout the night. Humble rapper Kendrick Lamar then took the first prize of the night, for best rap/sung performance, for LOYALTY., featuring Rihanna while Bruno Mars won record of the year for 24k Magic and Ed Sheeran was crowned Best Pop Solo artist for Shape of you.

Record of the Year: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars Song of the Year: That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars) Best New Artist: Alessia Cara Best Pop Solo Performance: Shape of You — Ed Sheeran Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists; Dae Bennett, producer Best Pop Vocal Album: ÷ — Ed Sheeran Best Dance Recording: Tonite — LCD Soundsystem Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion Best Rock Performance: You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen Best Metal Performance: Sultan’s Curse — Mastodon