The Grammy Award or Gramophone Award is presented by the Recording Academy to mark the achievements in the music industry. The annual awards ceremony consists of electrifying performances of well known artists. The first Grammy Awards ceremony was held in 1959 on 4 May. In the past years many new categories for awards have been added in order to recognize the work of every artist.
The Gold-plated trophies depict a gramophone and are made at Billing Artworks in Ridgway, Colorado. The design of the trophy was updated in the year 1990 making the trophy bigger and grander. By the Year 2009 a total number of 7,578 Grammy trophies has been awarded. The biggest Grammy trophies are for the categories record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best new artist. There are only two artists till now who have won the award for all the four categories namely Christopher Cross in the year 1980 and Adele, wone the Best New Artist Award in 2009 and the other three in 2012 and 2017.
There is a special award known as Grammy Legend Award also known as Grammy Living Legend Award at different award ceremonies. Till the year 2018, only one band and fourteen solo musicians have won the award.
Here are the list of the winners of 61st Grammy Awards:
Song Of The Year: This Is America by Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Shallow by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Pop Solo Performance: Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) by Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album: Sweetener by Ariana Grande
Best Dance Recording: Electricity by Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Woman Worldwide by Justice
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: The Emancipation Procrastination by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Best Rock Performance: When Bad Does Good by Chris Cornell
Best Metal Performance: Electric Messiah by High On Fire
Best Rock Song: Masseduction by Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark
Best Rock Album: From The Fires by Greta Van Fleet
Best Alternative Music Album: Colors by Beck
Best R&B Performance: Best Part by H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand — Leon Bridges
Best R&B Song: Boo’d Up by Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Everything Is Love by The Carters
Best Rap Performance: King’s Dead by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Best Rap/Sung Performance: This Is America by Childish Gambino
Best Country Solo Performance: Butterflies by Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Tequila by Dan and Shay
Best Country Song: Space Cowboy by Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves
Best New Age Album: Opium Moon by Opium Moon
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Don’t Fence Me In by John Daversa
Best Jazz Vocal Album: The Window by Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Emanon by The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom by John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
Best Latin Jazz Album: Back To The Sunset by Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Alone by Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: You Say by Lauren Daigle
Best Gospel Album: Hiding Place by Tori Kelly
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Look Up Child by Lauren Daigle
Best Roots Gospel Album: Unexpected by Jason Crabb
Best Latin Pop Album: Sincera by Claudia Brant
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: ¡México Por Siempre! by Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album: Anniversary by Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best American Roots Performance: The Joke by Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song: The Joke by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
Best Americana Album: By The Way, I Forgive You by Brandi Carlile
Best Traditional Blues Album: The Blues Is Alive and Well by Buddy Guy
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Please Don’t Be Dead by Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album: All Ashore by Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album: No ‘Ane’i by Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album: 44/876 by Sting & Shaggy
Best World Music Album: Freedom by Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: The Greatest Showman by Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Black Panther by Ludwig Göransson,
Best Song Written For Visual Media: Shallow by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt
Leave a Reply