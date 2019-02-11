The 61st Grammy awards were held in Los Angeles, California on February 11, 2019. Many superstars will set the stage by their electrifying performances in the award ceremony. Here is the list of winners who bagged the Grammy awards in different categories.

The Grammy Award or Gramophone Award is presented by the Recording Academy to mark the achievements in the music industry. The annual awards ceremony consists of electrifying performances of well known artists. The first Grammy Awards ceremony was held in 1959 on 4 May. In the past years many new categories for awards have been added in order to recognize the work of every artist.

The Gold-plated trophies depict a gramophone and are made at Billing Artworks in Ridgway, Colorado. The design of the trophy was updated in the year 1990 making the trophy bigger and grander. By the Year 2009 a total number of 7,578 Grammy trophies has been awarded. The biggest Grammy trophies are for the categories record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best new artist. There are only two artists till now who have won the award for all the four categories namely Christopher Cross in the year 1980 and Adele, wone the Best New Artist Award in 2009 and the other three in 2012 and 2017.

There is a special award known as Grammy Legend Award also known as Grammy Living Legend Award at different award ceremonies. Till the year 2018, only one band and fourteen solo musicians have won the award.

Here are the list of the winners of 61st Grammy Awards:

Song Of The Year: This Is America by Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Shallow by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Pop Solo Performance: Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) by Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album: Sweetener by Ariana Grande

Best Dance Recording: Electricity by Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Woman Worldwide by Justice

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: The Emancipation Procrastination by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Best Rock Performance: When Bad Does Good by Chris Cornell

Best Metal Performance: Electric Messiah by High On Fire

Best Rock Song: Masseduction by Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark

Best Rock Album: From The Fires by Greta Van Fleet

Best Alternative Music Album: Colors by Beck

Best R&B Performance: Best Part by H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand — Leon Bridges

Best R&B Song: Boo’d Up by Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Everything Is Love by The Carters

Best Rap Performance: King’s Dead by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Best Rap/Sung Performance: This Is America by Childish Gambino

Best Country Solo Performance: Butterflies by Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Tequila by Dan and Shay

Best Country Song: Space Cowboy by Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves

Best New Age Album: Opium Moon by Opium Moon

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Don’t Fence Me In by John Daversa

Best Jazz Vocal Album: The Window by Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Emanon by The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom by John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Best Latin Jazz Album: Back To The Sunset by Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Alone by Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: You Say by Lauren Daigle

Best Gospel Album: Hiding Place by Tori Kelly

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Look Up Child by Lauren Daigle

Best Roots Gospel Album: Unexpected by Jason Crabb

Best Latin Pop Album: Sincera by Claudia Brant

Best Regional Mexican Music Album: ¡México Por Siempre! by Luis Miguel

Best Tropical Latin Album: Anniversary by Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best American Roots Performance: The Joke by Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song: The Joke by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

Best Americana Album: By The Way, I Forgive You by Brandi Carlile

Best Traditional Blues Album: The Blues Is Alive and Well by Buddy Guy

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Please Don’t Be Dead by Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album: All Ashore by Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album: No ‘Ane’i by Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album: 44/876 by Sting & Shaggy

Best World Music Album: Freedom by Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: The Greatest Showman by Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Black Panther by Ludwig Göransson,

Best Song Written For Visual Media: Shallow by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt

