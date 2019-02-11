The 61st Grammy Awards are going to take place in Los Angeles, California today. Superstars like Shawn Mendes, Dolly Parton, Miley Cirus, and Lady Gaga will be performing today in the award ceremony. Indian artists Prashant Mistry, Falguni Shah, and Satnam Kaur are the three Indian artists who are nominated for the 61st Grammy Awards.

One of the most prestigious awards of the music industry, Grammy awards will be held in Los Angeles, California today. While Singer Alica Key, who has won over 15 Grammy awards till will host the award ceremony, it will witness electrifying performances by superstars like Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and Miley Cirus. As for the Indian musicians, 3 artists will represent the country at the 61st Grammy awards.

Prashant Mistry, who is living in London, is a mastering engineer, mixer and song producer of Indian origin. He has bagged the Grammy nomination for the Best Immerse Audio Album category for his album Symbol.

Talking to the media, Prashant said that it was very unexpected, he was checking out who got nominated for the Grammy awards and was shocked to see his name. He added that he was in tears when he saw he got nominated for the Grammy awards.

US-based Satnam Kaur has been nominated in the New Age Album category for her album Beloved. Satnam conducts new age devotional music and kirtans. She said about her album that she has invested a lot of time developing each segment of the album. She added that she wanted everyone to feel connected with her album and has created enough space so that the people can listen to it and chant along.

Falguni Shah, a New York based mother of Indian origin made her way to Grammy awards in the Best Children’s Album category for her album Falu’s Bazaar. She made the album for her four-year-old son to make him understand why he is different from the other kids. She was very much excited for her nominations and said that she was shocked and was unable to react when she got to know that she is nominated for the Grammy awards until her son asked her that what happened.

The Grammy Awards will be telecasted from 7:30 AM in India on VH1 on 11 February 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More