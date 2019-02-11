The biggest night for the music maestros, the 61st Grammy Awards is being held and finally, the awards were bestowed upon the worthy and deserving artists. The celebrities who graced the show with their presence were ensembled with the bold and ravishing choice of couture.

The largest award ceremony in the music industry is being held today housing the best artists from around the globe. Stars from Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone and many more are it the Staples Center located in Downtown Los Angeles. Alicia Keys, 15-time Grammy award winner, will be seen hosting the ceremony. Turning the heads of the crowd, the red carpet was studded with jaw-dropping fashion statements. From high slits to plunging necklines the celebs bagged their outfits with great vigour.

While the Shallow star Lady Gaga stole the hearts in her silver ensemble, Miley Cyrus bewitched like beauty in black. On the other hand, Cardi B’s vintage conventional look didn’t fail to grab the limelight as well.

After sweeping the fans off their feet with their fashion statements and phenomenal performances, the gala will celebrate veteran artist Diana Ross’ 75th birthday along with her musical accomplishments and contributions since 1959. She will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award.

For a complete list of GRAMMY winners visit ➡️ https://t.co/e0yx6sdDuu #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ag2cUxM4oa — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 11, 2019

A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs. She is one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music! pic.twitter.com/8cMhTmsClA — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 11, 2019

Miley Cyrus Grammys 2019 😜 😍 pic.twitter.com/n8Pkwbj6BU — DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) February 11, 2019

Grammy is an award presented by The Recording Academy to recognize exceptional achievements in the music industry. The annual presentation ceremony showcases performances by prominent artists and the presentation of those awards that have a more popular interest.

The first Grammy Awards ceremony was held on May 4, 1959, to honour and respect the musical accomplishments by artists for the year 1958. The Academy overhauled many Grammy Award categories for 2012 in the 2011 ceremony. The 61st Annual Grammy Awards, honouring the best achievements from October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018, is being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More