Grammy Awards: Biggest nights of the year, which fills the nerve of every music lover with excitement is finally here. Grammy Awards which is being held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California is taking the internet by a storm. A few inside photos are also shared by our Indian music fame AR Rahman who graced the ceremony with his family. Take a look at the happy captures!

One of the biggest and most important events of the year, the 61st Annual Grammy Awards is organised Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. People from across the globe are gracing the big ceremony and this time it is being hosted by Alicia Keys. Known to collect all the big musical personalities under one roof, Grammy awards is one of the most happening events held internationally.

Well, for Indians, a piece of happy news is that our music maestro AR Rahman is also attending the award ceremony with his family. The renowned singer took to his official Instagram account to share a few photos from the event and we are amazed to see that. AR Rahman looks classy in a black shirt and grey pantsuit posing with his daughter Raheema Rahman. Rahman’s little princess also looks stunning in all-black attire. Take a look!

AR Rahman is one of the most popular Indian singer, music composer and music director and is a genuine universal favourite. The 52-year-old music fame also shared inside photos where you can get a glimpse of Dolly Parody Tribute. In one of these photos, the fans can also see the big Grammy Awards set created in the all-purple background and it looks super!

