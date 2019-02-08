With his powerful dialogues and energetic raps, Ranveer Singh has made everyone a fan of him. But who had thought that even Grammy winner DJ Diplo would join the league? Diplo got too impressed by it and took to his official Twitter account to give the movie a small tribute. He made a new version of the Gully Boy trailer and named the movie Random White Guy, isn't that funny?

Gully Boy is one of the most-awaited movies of the year and there is huge excitement for it to release in the audience. The happening dialogues of the movie are on every lip these days and the songs are buzzing the internet every now and then. Between all of this, Grammy achiever DJ Diplo gave a quirky tribute to Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Gully Boy in the quirkiest way.

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer movie are stealing the limelight since its first poster dropped on the internet. Who would have thought that even DJ Diplo would come up to appreciate the efforts in his own ways? The Apna Time Ayega fever has even hit the Grammy Award winner and he took to his official social media account to post a meme of him and Ranveer Singh.

Diplo shared the first poster of Gully Boy where Ranveer Singh poses in a hoodie. The Grammy winner photoshopped the poster and replaced Ranveer’s face with his face. The place where it has written Gully Boy is replaced with ‘Random White Guy’ on Diplo’s version of the poster. Not just this, he even captioned the photo writing Mera Time Bhi Aayega #gullyboy.

As Indians, people are happy to see that Hindi films are also getting international recognition and people are coming forward to appreciate it. The big screening of the movie is being organized at the Berlin Film Festival.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More