Record of the Year
Winner:
This Is America: Childish Gambino
Nominees:
I Like It: Cardy B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
The Joke: Brandi Carlie
God’s Plan: Drake
Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
All The Stars: Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Rockstar: Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
The Middle: Zedd, Marren Morris and Grey
Aalbum Of The Year
Winner:
Golden Hour: Kacey Musgraves
Nominees:
Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You: Brandi Carlie
Scorpion: Drake
Beerbongs and Bentleys: Post Malone
Dirty Computer: Janelle Monae
Black Panther: Various artists
Song of the Year
Winner:
This Is America: Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriter (Childish Gambino)
Nominees:
All The Stars: Kendrik Lamar and SZA
In My Blood: Shawn Mendes
Boo’d Up: Ella Mai
God’s Plan: Drake
The Joke: Brandie Carlie
The Middle: Zedd, Marren Morris and Grey
Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley cooper
Best New Artist
Winner:
Dua Lipa
Nominees:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
Winner: Joanne(Where Do You think You’re Gonn’?): Lady Gaga
Nominees:
Colors: Beck
Havana: Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman: Ariana Grande
Better Now: Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Winner:
Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Nominees:
Fall In Line: Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: Backstreet Boys
‘S Wonderful: Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
Girls Like You: Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
Say Something: Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
The Middle: Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Winner:
My Way: Winnie Nelson
Nominees:
Love Is Here To Stay: Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
Nat “King” Cole and Me: Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe): Seal
The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!: Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
Winner:
Sweetener: Ariana Grande
Nominees:
Camila: Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life: Kelly Clarkson
Shawn Mendes: Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma: P!nk
Reputation: Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
Winner:
Electricity: Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Nominees:
Northern Soul: Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
Ultimatum: Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
Losing It: Fisher
Ghost Voices: Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Winner: Woman Worldwide: Justice
Nominees:
Singularity: Jon Hopkins
Treehouse: Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides: SOPHIE
Lune Rouge: TOKiMONSTA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Winner:
The Emancipation Procrastination: Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Nominees:
Steve Gadd Band: Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore: Julian Lage
Laid Black: Marcus Miller
Protocol 4: Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance:
Winner:
When Bad Does Good: Chris Cornell
Nominees:
Four Out Of Five: Arctic Monkeys
Made An America: The Fever 333
Highway Tune: Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable: Halestorm
Best Metal Performance:
Winner:
Electric Messiah: High On Fire
Nominees:
Condemned To The Gallows: Between The Buried And Me
Honeycomb: Deafheaven
Betrayer: Trivium
On My Teeth: Underoath
Best Rock Song:
Winner:
Masseduction: Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
Nominees:
Black Smoke Rising: Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
Jumpsuit: Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
MANTRA: Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
Rats: Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Rock Album:
Winner:
From The Fires: Greta Van Fleet
Nominees:
Rainier Fog: Alice In Chains
M A N I A: Fall Out Boy
Prequelle: Ghost
Pacific Daydream: Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album:
Winner: Colors: Beck
Nominees:
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino: Arctic Monkeys
Utopia: Björk
American Utopia: David Byrne
Masseduction: St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance:
Nominees:
Winner: Best Part: H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
Long As I Live: Toni Braxton
Summer: The Carters
Y O Y: Lalah Hathaway
First Began: PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Winner (tie): Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand: Leon Bridges
Winner (tie): How Deep Is Your Love: PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
Nominees:
Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight: Bettye LaVette
Honest: MAJOR
Made For Love: Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song:
Winner:
Boo’d Up: Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
Nominees:
Come Through And Chill: Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
Feels Like Summer: Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Focus: Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Long As I Live: Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Winner:
Everything Is Love: The Carters
Nominees:
The Kids Are Alright: Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz: Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure: Miguel
Ventriloquism: Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Rap Performance:
Winner (tie): King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Winner (tie): Bubblin: Anderson
Nominees:
Be Careful: Cardi B
Nice For What: Drake
Sicko Mode: Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Winner:
This Is America: Childish Gambino
Nominees:
Like I Do: Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
Pretty Little Fears: 6LACK Featuring J. Cole
All The Stars: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar: Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Best Country Solo Performance:
Winner:
Butterflies: Kacey Musgraves
Nominees:
Wouldn’t It Be Great?: Loretta Lynn
Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters: Maren Morris
Millionaire: Chris Stapleton
Parallel Line: Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Winner:
Tequila: Dan + Shay
Nominees:
Shoot Me Straight: Brothers Osborne
When Someone Stops Loving You: Little Big Town
Dear Hate: Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
Meant To Be: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song:
Winner:
Space Cowboy: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Nominees:
Break Up In The End: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
Dear Hate: Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
I Lived It: Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
Tequila: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
When Someone Stops Loving You: Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Best New Age Album:
Winner:
Opium Moon: Opium Moon
Nominees:
Hiraeth: Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann
Beloved: Snatam Kaur
Molecules Of Motion: Steve Roach
Moku Maluhia, Peaceful Island: Jim Kimo West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Winner:
Don’t Fence Me In: John Daversa, soloist
Nominees:
Some Of That Sunshine: Regina Carter, soloist
We See: Fred Hersch, soloists
De-dah: Brad Mehldau, soloist
Cadenas: Miguel Zenón, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Winner:
The Window: Cécile McLorin Salvant
Nominees:
My Mood Is You: Freddy Cole
The Questions: Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love: Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want: Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Winner:
Emanon: The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Nominees:
Diamond Cut: Tia Fuller
Live In Europe: Fred Hersch Trio
Seymour Reads The Constitution!: Brad Mehldau Trio
Still Dreaming: Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Winner:
American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom, John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
Nominees:
All About That Basie: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Presence: Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
All Can Work: John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
Barefoot Dances And Other Visions: Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Winner:
Back To The Sunset: Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Nominees:
Heart Of Brazil: Eddie Daniels
West Side Story Reimagined: Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cinque: Elio Villafranca
Yo Soy La Tradición: Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Winner:
Never Alone: Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, Songwriters
Nominees:
You Will Win: Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, Songwriters
Won’t He Do It: Koryn Hawthorne
Cycles Jonathan Mcreynolds Featuring Doe: Jonathan McReynolds, Songwriter
A Great Work: Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, Songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
Winner:
You Say: Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters
Nominees:
Reckless Love: Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters
Joy: for King & Country; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Grace Got You: MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters
Known: Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters
Best Gospel Album:
Winner:
Hiding Place: Tori Kelly
Nominees:
One Nation Under God: Jekalyn Carr
Make Room: Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side: The Walls Group
A Great Work: Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Winner: Look Up Child: Lauren Daigle
Hallelujah Here Below: Elevation Worship
Living With a Fire: Jesus Culture
Surrounded: Michael W. Smith
Survivor: Live From Harding Prison: Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Winner:
Unexpected: Jason Crabb
Nominees:
Clear Skies: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Favorites: Revisited By Request: The Isaacs
Still Standing: The Martins
Love Love Love: Gordon Mote
Best Latin Pop Album:
Winner:
Sincera: Claudia Brant
Nominees:
Prometo: Pablo Alboran
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2: Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM: Raquel Sofía
Vives: Carlos Vives
Best Regional Mexican Music Album:
Winner:
¡México Por Siempre!: Luis Miguel
Nominees:
Primero Soy Mexicana: Angela Aguilar
Mitad y Mitad: Calibre 50
Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II: Aida Cuevas
Cruzando Borders: Los Texmaniacs
Leyendas De Mi Pueblo: Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Winner:
Anniversary: Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Nominees:
Pa’ Mi Gente: Charlie Aponte
Legado: Formell Y Los Van Van
Orquesta Akokán: Orquesta Akokán
Ponle Actitud: Felipe Peláez
Best American Roots Performance:
Winner:
The Joke: Brandi Carlile
Nominees:
Kick Rocks: Sean Ardoin
Saint James Infirmary Blues: Jon Batiste
All On My Mind: Anderson East
Last Man Standing: Willie Nelson
Best American Roots Song:
Winner:
The Joke: Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Nominees:
All The Trouble: Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)
Build a Bridge: Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)
Knockin’ On Your Screen Door: Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Summer’s End: Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Best Americana Album:
Winner:
By The Way, I Forgive You: Brandi Carlile
Nominees:
Things Have Changed: Bettye LaVette
The Tree Of Forgiveness: John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone: Lee Ann Womack
One Drop Of Truth: The Wood Brothers
Best Bluegrass Album:
Winner:
The Travelin’ McCourys: The Travelin’ McCourys
Nominees:
Portraits in Fiddles: Mike Barnett
Sister Sadie II: Sister Sadie
Rivers and Roads: Special Consensus
North of Despair: Wood & Wire
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Winner:
The Blues Is Alive and Well: Buddy Guy
Nominees:
Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here: Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Benton County Relic: Cedric Burnside
No Mercy in This Land: Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite
Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker): Maria Muldaur
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Winner:
Please Don’t Be Dead: Fantastic Negrito
Nominees:
Here In Babylon: Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps
Cry No More: Danielle Nicole
Out of The Blues: Boz Scaggs
Victor Wainwright and The Train: Victor Wainwright And The Train
Best Folk Album:
Winner:
All Ashore: Punch Brothers
Nominees:
Whistle Down the Wind: Joan Baez
Black Cowboys: Dom Flemons
Rifles & Rosary Beads: Mary Gauthier
Weed Garden: Iron & Wine
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Winner: No ‘Ane’i — Kalani Pe’a
Nominees:
Kreole Rock and Soul: Sean Ardoin
Spyboy: Cha Wa
Aloha From Na Hoa: Na Hoa
Mewasinsational Cree Round Dance Songs: Young Spirit
Best Reggae Album:
Winner:
44/876: Sting & Shaggy
Nominees:
As The World Turns: Black Uhuru
Reggae Forever: Etana
Rebellion Rises: Ziggy Marley
A Matter of Time: Protoje
Best World Music Album:
Winner:
Freedom: Soweto Gospel Choir
Nominees:
Deran: Bombino
Fenfo: Fatoumata Diawara
Black Times: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
The Lost Songs of World War II: Yiddish Glory
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Winner:
The Greatest Showman: (Various Artists)
Nominees:
Call Me By Your Name: (Various Artists)
Deadpool 2: (Various Artists)
Lady Bird: (Various Artists)
Stranger Things: (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Winner:
Black Panther: Ludwig Göransson, composer
Nominees:
Blade Runner 2049: Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers
Coco: Michael Giacchino, composer
The Shape of Water: Alexandre Desplat, composer
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Winner:
Shallow: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Nominees:
All The Stars: Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Mystery Of Love: Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
This Is Me: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
