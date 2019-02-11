Record of the Year
Winner:
This Is America: Childish Gambino

Nominees:
I Like It: Cardy B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
The Joke: Brandi Carlie
God’s Plan: Drake
Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
All The Stars: Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Rockstar: Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
The Middle: Zedd, Marren Morris and Grey

Aalbum Of The Year
Winner:
Golden Hour: Kacey Musgraves

Nominees:
Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You: Brandi Carlie
Scorpion: Drake
Beerbongs and Bentleys: Post Malone
Dirty Computer: Janelle Monae
Black Panther: Various artists

Song of the Year
Winner:
This Is America: Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriter (Childish Gambino)

Nominees:
All The Stars: Kendrik Lamar and SZA
In My Blood: Shawn Mendes
Boo’d Up: Ella Mai
God’s Plan: Drake
The Joke: Brandie Carlie
The Middle: Zedd, Marren Morris and Grey
Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley cooper

Best New Artist
Winner:
Dua Lipa

Nominees:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance
Winner: Joanne(Where Do You think You’re Gonn’?): Lady Gaga

Nominees:
Colors: Beck
Havana: Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman: Ariana Grande
Better Now: Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Winner:
Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Nominees:
Fall In Line: Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: Backstreet Boys
‘S Wonderful: Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
Girls Like You: Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
Say Something: Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
The Middle: Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Winner:
My Way: Winnie Nelson

Nominees:
Love Is Here To Stay: Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
Nat “King” Cole and Me: Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe): Seal
The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!: Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album
Winner:
Sweetener: Ariana Grande

Nominees:
Camila: Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life: Kelly Clarkson

Shawn Mendes: Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma: P!nk

Reputation: Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

Winner:
Electricity: Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Nominees:
Northern Soul: Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

Ultimatum: Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

Losing It: Fisher

Ghost Voices: Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Winner: Woman Worldwide: Justice

Nominees:
Singularity: Jon Hopkins

Treehouse: Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides: SOPHIE

Lune Rouge: TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Winner:
The Emancipation Procrastination: Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Nominees:
Steve Gadd Band: Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore: Julian Lage

Laid Black: Marcus Miller

Protocol 4: Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance:

Winner:
When Bad Does Good: Chris Cornell

Nominees:
Four Out Of Five: Arctic Monkeys

Made An America: The Fever 333

Highway Tune: Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable: Halestorm

Best Metal Performance:

Winner:
Electric Messiah: High On Fire

Nominees:
Condemned To The Gallows: Between The Buried And Me

Honeycomb: Deafheaven

Betrayer: Trivium

On My Teeth: Underoath

Best Rock Song:

Winner:
Masseduction: Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Nominees:
Black Smoke Rising: Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

Jumpsuit: Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

MANTRA: Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

Rats: Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album:

Winner:
From The Fires: Greta Van Fleet

Nominees:
Rainier Fog: Alice In Chains

M A N I A: Fall Out Boy

Prequelle: Ghost

Pacific Daydream: Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

Winner: Colors: Beck

Nominees:
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino: Arctic Monkeys

Utopia: Björk

American Utopia: David Byrne

Masseduction: St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance:

Nominees:
Winner: Best Part: H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

Long As I Live: Toni Braxton

Summer: The Carters

Y O Y: Lalah Hathaway

First Began: PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Winner (tie): Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand: Leon Bridges

Winner (tie): How Deep Is Your Love: PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

Nominees:
Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight: Bettye LaVette

Honest: MAJOR

Made For Love: Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song:

Winner:
Boo’d Up: Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Nominees:
Come Through And Chill: Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

Feels Like Summer: Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Focus: Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Long As I Live: Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Winner:
Everything Is Love: The Carters

Nominees:
The Kids Are Alright: Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz: Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure: Miguel

Ventriloquism: Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Rap Performance:
Winner (tie): King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Winner (tie): Bubblin: Anderson
Nominees:

Be Careful: Cardi B

Nice For What: Drake

Sicko Mode: Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Winner:
This Is America: Childish Gambino

Nominees:
Like I Do: Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

Pretty Little Fears: 6LACK Featuring J. Cole

All The Stars: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Rockstar: Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Country Solo Performance:

Winner:
Butterflies: Kacey Musgraves

Nominees:
Wouldn’t It Be Great?: Loretta Lynn

Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters: Maren Morris

Millionaire: Chris Stapleton

Parallel Line: Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Winner:
Tequila: Dan + Shay

Nominees:
Shoot Me Straight: Brothers Osborne

When Someone Stops Loving You: Little Big Town

Dear Hate: Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

Meant To Be: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song:

Winner:
Space Cowboy: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Nominees:
Break Up In The End: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

Dear Hate: Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

I Lived It: Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

Tequila: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

When Someone Stops Loving You: Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best New Age Album:

Winner:
Opium Moon: Opium Moon

Nominees:
Hiraeth: Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

Beloved: Snatam Kaur

Molecules Of Motion: Steve Roach

Moku Maluhia, Peaceful Island: Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

Winner:
Don’t Fence Me In: John Daversa, soloist

Nominees:
Some Of That Sunshine: Regina Carter, soloist

We See: Fred Hersch, soloists

De-dah: Brad Mehldau, soloist

Cadenas: Miguel Zenón, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Winner:
The Window: Cécile McLorin Salvant

Nominees:
My Mood Is You: Freddy Cole

The Questions: Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love: Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want: Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Winner:
Emanon: The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Nominees:
Diamond Cut: Tia Fuller

Live In Europe: Fred Hersch Trio

Seymour Reads The Constitution!: Brad Mehldau Trio

Still Dreaming: Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Winner:
American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom, John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Nominees:
All About That Basie: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Presence: Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work: John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Barefoot Dances And Other Visions: Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Winner:
Back To The Sunset: Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Nominees:
Heart Of Brazil: Eddie Daniels

West Side Story Reimagined: Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cinque: Elio Villafranca

Yo Soy La Tradición: Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

Winner:
Never Alone: Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, Songwriters

Nominees:
You Will Win: Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, Songwriters

Won’t He Do It: Koryn Hawthorne

Cycles Jonathan Mcreynolds Featuring Doe: Jonathan McReynolds, Songwriter

A Great Work: Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, Songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

Winner:
You Say: Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

Nominees:
Reckless Love: Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

Joy: for King & Country; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Grace Got You: MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

Known: Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Winner:
Hiding Place: Tori Kelly

Nominees:
One Nation Under God: Jekalyn Carr

Make Room: Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side: The Walls Group

A Great Work: Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Winner: Look Up Child: Lauren Daigle

Hallelujah Here Below: Elevation Worship

Living With a Fire: Jesus Culture

Surrounded: Michael W. Smith

Survivor: Live From Harding Prison: Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Winner:
Unexpected: Jason Crabb

Nominees:
Clear Skies: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Favorites: Revisited By Request: The Isaacs

Still Standing: The Martins

Love Love Love: Gordon Mote

Best Latin Pop Album:

Winner:
Sincera: Claudia Brant

Nominees:
Prometo: Pablo Alboran

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2: Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM: Raquel Sofía

Vives: Carlos Vives

Best Regional Mexican Music Album:

Winner:
¡México Por Siempre!: Luis Miguel

Nominees:
Primero Soy Mexicana: Angela Aguilar

Mitad y Mitad: Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II: Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders: Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas De Mi Pueblo: Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Winner:
Anniversary: Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Nominees:
Pa’ Mi Gente: Charlie Aponte

Legado: Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán: Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud: Felipe Peláez

Best American Roots Performance:

Winner:
The Joke: Brandi Carlile

Nominees:
Kick Rocks: Sean Ardoin

Saint James Infirmary Blues: Jon Batiste

All On My Mind: Anderson East

Last Man Standing: Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song:

Winner:
The Joke: Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Nominees:
All The Trouble: Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)

Build a Bridge: Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)

Knockin’ On Your Screen Door: Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Summer’s End: Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best Americana Album:

Winner:
By The Way, I Forgive You: Brandi Carlile

Nominees:
Things Have Changed: Bettye LaVette

The Tree Of Forgiveness: John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone: Lee Ann Womack

One Drop Of Truth: The Wood Brothers

Best Bluegrass Album:

Winner:
The Travelin’ McCourys: The Travelin’ McCourys

Nominees:
Portraits in Fiddles: Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II: Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads: Special Consensus

North of Despair: Wood & Wire

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Winner:
The Blues Is Alive and Well: Buddy Guy

Nominees:
Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here: Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Benton County Relic: Cedric Burnside

No Mercy in This Land: Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite

Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker): Maria Muldaur

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Winner:
Please Don’t Be Dead: Fantastic Negrito

Nominees:
Here In Babylon: Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps

Cry No More: Danielle Nicole

Out of The Blues: Boz Scaggs

Victor Wainwright and The Train: Victor Wainwright And The Train

Best Folk Album:

Winner:
All Ashore: Punch Brothers

Nominees:
Whistle Down the Wind: Joan Baez

Black Cowboys: Dom Flemons

Rifles & Rosary Beads: Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden: Iron & Wine

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Winner: No ‘Ane’i — Kalani Pe’a

Nominees:
Kreole Rock and Soul: Sean Ardoin

Spyboy: Cha Wa

Aloha From Na Hoa: Na Hoa

Mewasinsational Cree Round Dance Songs: Young Spirit

Best Reggae Album:

Winner:
44/876: Sting & Shaggy

Nominees:
As The World Turns: Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever: Etana

Rebellion Rises: Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time: Protoje

Best World Music Album:
Winner:
Freedom: Soweto Gospel Choir

Nominees:
Deran: Bombino

Fenfo: Fatoumata Diawara

Black Times: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

The Lost Songs of World War II: Yiddish Glory

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Winner:
The Greatest Showman: (Various Artists)

Nominees:
Call Me By Your Name: (Various Artists)

Deadpool 2: (Various Artists)

Lady Bird: (Various Artists)

Stranger Things: (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Winner:
Black Panther: Ludwig Göransson, composer

Nominees:
Blade Runner 2049: Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

Coco: Michael Giacchino, composer

The Shape of Water: Alexandre Desplat, composer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Winner:
Shallow: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Nominees:
All The Stars: Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Mystery Of Love: Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Remember Me: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

This Is Me: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

