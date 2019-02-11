Here is the list of all the Grammy awards, winners and the nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards 2019 which took place in Los Angeles, California.

Record of the Year

Winner:

This Is America: Childish Gambino

Nominees:

I Like It: Cardy B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

The Joke: Brandi Carlie

God’s Plan: Drake

Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

All The Stars: Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Rockstar: Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

The Middle: Zedd, Marren Morris and Grey

Aalbum Of The Year

Winner:

Golden Hour: Kacey Musgraves

Nominees:

Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You: Brandi Carlie

Scorpion: Drake

Beerbongs and Bentleys: Post Malone

Dirty Computer: Janelle Monae

Black Panther: Various artists

Song of the Year

Winner:

This Is America: Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriter (Childish Gambino)

Nominees:

All The Stars: Kendrik Lamar and SZA

In My Blood: Shawn Mendes

Boo’d Up: Ella Mai

God’s Plan: Drake

The Joke: Brandie Carlie

The Middle: Zedd, Marren Morris and Grey

Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley cooper

Best New Artist

Winner:

Dua Lipa

Nominees:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

Winner: Joanne(Where Do You think You’re Gonn’?): Lady Gaga

Nominees:

Colors: Beck

Havana: Camila Cabello

God Is A Woman: Ariana Grande

Better Now: Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Winner:

Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Nominees:

Fall In Line: Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: Backstreet Boys

‘S Wonderful: Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

Girls Like You: Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Say Something: Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

The Middle: Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Winner:

My Way: Winnie Nelson

Nominees:

Love Is Here To Stay: Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

Nat “King” Cole and Me: Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe): Seal

The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!: Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

Winner:

Sweetener: Ariana Grande

Nominees:

Camila: Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life: Kelly Clarkson

Shawn Mendes: Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma: P!nk

Reputation: Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

Winner:

Electricity: Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Nominees:

Northern Soul: Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

Ultimatum: Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

Losing It: Fisher

Ghost Voices: Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Winner: Woman Worldwide: Justice

Nominees:

Singularity: Jon Hopkins

Treehouse: Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides: SOPHIE

Lune Rouge: TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Winner:

The Emancipation Procrastination: Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Nominees:

Steve Gadd Band: Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore: Julian Lage

Laid Black: Marcus Miller

Protocol 4: Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance:

Winner:

When Bad Does Good: Chris Cornell

Nominees:

Four Out Of Five: Arctic Monkeys

Made An America: The Fever 333

Highway Tune: Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable: Halestorm

Best Metal Performance:

Winner:

Electric Messiah: High On Fire

Nominees:

Condemned To The Gallows: Between The Buried And Me

Honeycomb: Deafheaven

Betrayer: Trivium

On My Teeth: Underoath

Best Rock Song:

Winner:

Masseduction: Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Nominees:

Black Smoke Rising: Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

Jumpsuit: Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

MANTRA: Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

Rats: Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album:

Winner:

From The Fires: Greta Van Fleet

Nominees:

Rainier Fog: Alice In Chains

M A N I A: Fall Out Boy

Prequelle: Ghost

Pacific Daydream: Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

Winner: Colors: Beck

Nominees:

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino: Arctic Monkeys

Utopia: Björk

American Utopia: David Byrne

Masseduction: St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance:

Nominees:

Winner: Best Part: H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

Long As I Live: Toni Braxton

Summer: The Carters

Y O Y: Lalah Hathaway

First Began: PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Winner (tie): Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand: Leon Bridges

Winner (tie): How Deep Is Your Love: PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

Nominees:

Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight: Bettye LaVette

Honest: MAJOR

Made For Love: Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song:

Winner:

Boo’d Up: Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Nominees:

Come Through And Chill: Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

Feels Like Summer: Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Focus: Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Long As I Live: Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Winner:

Everything Is Love: The Carters

Nominees:

The Kids Are Alright: Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz: Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure: Miguel

Ventriloquism: Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Rap Performance:

Winner (tie): King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Winner (tie): Bubblin: Anderson

Nominees:

Be Careful: Cardi B

Nice For What: Drake

Sicko Mode: Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee



Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Winner:

This Is America: Childish Gambino

Nominees:

Like I Do: Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

Pretty Little Fears: 6LACK Featuring J. Cole

All The Stars: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Rockstar: Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage



Best Country Solo Performance:

Winner:

Butterflies: Kacey Musgraves

Nominees:

Wouldn’t It Be Great?: Loretta Lynn

Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters: Maren Morris

Millionaire: Chris Stapleton

Parallel Line: Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Winner:

Tequila: Dan + Shay

Nominees:

Shoot Me Straight: Brothers Osborne

When Someone Stops Loving You: Little Big Town

Dear Hate: Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

Meant To Be: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song:

Winner:

Space Cowboy: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Nominees:

Break Up In The End: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

Dear Hate: Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

I Lived It: Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

Tequila: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

When Someone Stops Loving You: Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)



Best New Age Album:

Winner:

Opium Moon: Opium Moon

Nominees:

Hiraeth: Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

Beloved: Snatam Kaur

Molecules Of Motion: Steve Roach

Moku Maluhia, Peaceful Island: Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

Winner:

Don’t Fence Me In: John Daversa, soloist

Nominees:

Some Of That Sunshine: Regina Carter, soloist

We See: Fred Hersch, soloists

De-dah: Brad Mehldau, soloist

Cadenas: Miguel Zenón, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Winner:

The Window: Cécile McLorin Salvant

Nominees:

My Mood Is You: Freddy Cole

The Questions: Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love: Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want: Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Winner:

Emanon: The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Nominees:

Diamond Cut: Tia Fuller

Live In Europe: Fred Hersch Trio

Seymour Reads The Constitution!: Brad Mehldau Trio

Still Dreaming: Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Winner:

American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom, John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Nominees:

All About That Basie: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Presence: Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work: John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Barefoot Dances And Other Visions: Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Winner:

Back To The Sunset: Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Nominees:

Heart Of Brazil: Eddie Daniels

West Side Story Reimagined: Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cinque: Elio Villafranca

Yo Soy La Tradición: Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet



Best Gospel Performance/Song:

Winner:

Never Alone: Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, Songwriters

Nominees:

You Will Win: Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, Songwriters

Won’t He Do It: Koryn Hawthorne

Cycles Jonathan Mcreynolds Featuring Doe: Jonathan McReynolds, Songwriter

A Great Work: Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, Songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

Winner:

You Say: Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

Nominees:

Reckless Love: Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

Joy: for King & Country; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Grace Got You: MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

Known: Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Winner:

Hiding Place: Tori Kelly

Nominees:

One Nation Under God: Jekalyn Carr

Make Room: Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side: The Walls Group

A Great Work: Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Winner: Look Up Child: Lauren Daigle

Hallelujah Here Below: Elevation Worship

Living With a Fire: Jesus Culture

Surrounded: Michael W. Smith

Survivor: Live From Harding Prison: Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Winner:

Unexpected: Jason Crabb

Nominees:

Clear Skies: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Favorites: Revisited By Request: The Isaacs

Still Standing: The Martins

Love Love Love: Gordon Mote



Best Latin Pop Album:

Winner:

Sincera: Claudia Brant

Nominees:

Prometo: Pablo Alboran

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2: Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM: Raquel Sofía

Vives: Carlos Vives



Best Regional Mexican Music Album:

Winner:

¡México Por Siempre!: Luis Miguel

Nominees:

Primero Soy Mexicana: Angela Aguilar

Mitad y Mitad: Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II: Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders: Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas De Mi Pueblo: Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Winner:

Anniversary: Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Nominees:

Pa’ Mi Gente: Charlie Aponte

Legado: Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán: Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud: Felipe Peláez

Best American Roots Performance:

Winner:

The Joke: Brandi Carlile

Nominees:

Kick Rocks: Sean Ardoin

Saint James Infirmary Blues: Jon Batiste

All On My Mind: Anderson East

Last Man Standing: Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song:

Winner:

The Joke: Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Nominees:

All The Trouble: Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)

Build a Bridge: Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)

Knockin’ On Your Screen Door: Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Summer’s End: Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best Americana Album:

Winner:

By The Way, I Forgive You: Brandi Carlile

Nominees:

Things Have Changed: Bettye LaVette

The Tree Of Forgiveness: John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone: Lee Ann Womack

One Drop Of Truth: The Wood Brothers

Best Bluegrass Album:

Winner:

The Travelin’ McCourys: The Travelin’ McCourys

Nominees:

Portraits in Fiddles: Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II: Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads: Special Consensus

North of Despair: Wood & Wire



Best Traditional Blues Album:

Winner:

The Blues Is Alive and Well: Buddy Guy

Nominees:

Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here: Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Benton County Relic: Cedric Burnside

No Mercy in This Land: Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite

Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker): Maria Muldaur



Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Winner:

Please Don’t Be Dead: Fantastic Negrito

Nominees:

Here In Babylon: Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps

Cry No More: Danielle Nicole

Out of The Blues: Boz Scaggs

Victor Wainwright and The Train: Victor Wainwright And The Train

Best Folk Album:

Winner:

All Ashore: Punch Brothers

Nominees:

Whistle Down the Wind: Joan Baez

Black Cowboys: Dom Flemons

Rifles & Rosary Beads: Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden: Iron & Wine



Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Winner: No ‘Ane’i — Kalani Pe’a

Nominees:

Kreole Rock and Soul: Sean Ardoin

Spyboy: Cha Wa

Aloha From Na Hoa: Na Hoa

Mewasinsational Cree Round Dance Songs: Young Spirit

Best Reggae Album:

Winner:

44/876: Sting & Shaggy

Nominees:

As The World Turns: Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever: Etana

Rebellion Rises: Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time: Protoje

Best World Music Album:

Winner:

Freedom: Soweto Gospel Choir

Nominees:

Deran: Bombino

Fenfo: Fatoumata Diawara

Black Times: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

The Lost Songs of World War II: Yiddish Glory

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Winner:

The Greatest Showman: (Various Artists)

Nominees:

Call Me By Your Name: (Various Artists)

Deadpool 2: (Various Artists)

Lady Bird: (Various Artists)

Stranger Things: (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Winner:

Black Panther: Ludwig Göransson, composer

Nominees:

Blade Runner 2049: Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

Coco: Michael Giacchino, composer

The Shape of Water: Alexandre Desplat, composer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Winner:

Shallow: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Nominees:

All The Stars: Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Mystery Of Love: Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Remember Me: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

This Is Me: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

