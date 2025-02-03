Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Grammys 2025: Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Win Best Country Album But Her Shocking Reaction Leaves Internet In Splits

Beyoncé took a moment to appreciate the country music industry for embracing her album. She shared, "I want to thank all the incredible country artists who welcomed this album. We worked so hard on it."

Grammys 2025: Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Win Best Country Album But Her Shocking Reaction Leaves Internet In Splits

Beyonce's reaction after winning the Grammys for Best Country Album


At the 67th Grammy Awards 2025 pre-ceremony on February 2, Beyoncé made history by winning her first-ever Grammy in a country music category. The global music icon took home the Best Country Duo or Group Performance award for her song II Most Wanted, a collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

This track is part of her album Cowboy Carter and marks Beyoncé’s 33rd career Grammy win. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus added a third Grammy to her accolades, following her previous victories for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers in 2024.

Beyoncé was visibly stunned when she won Best Country Album at the 67th Grammy Awards 2025, with her reaction quickly going viral. The award was presented by Taylor Swift, who announced Beyoncé as the winner for her album Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album

Beyoncé triumphed over strong contenders in the Best Country Album category, including Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson.

Taking the stage to accept her award, the music icon expressed her disbelief, saying, “Wow, I really was not expecting this.” She continued, “I want to thank God. Oh my God! I am so grateful to still be doing what I love after so many years.”

Beyoncé Acknowledges the Country Music Community

Beyoncé took a moment to appreciate the country music industry for embracing her album. She shared, “I want to thank all the incredible country artists who welcomed this album. We worked so hard on it.”

She also spoke about artistic freedom, saying, “I think sometimes genre is used as a code word to keep artists in a specific place. I just want to encourage everyone to follow their passion and remain persistent.”

Beyoncé extended her gratitude to her family and the artists who contributed to Cowboy Carter, emphasizing their role in the album’s success. “This album wouldn’t have been possible without you,” she said.

She closed her speech by thanking God and her fans, adding, “I’m still in shock. Thank you so much for this honor.”

Internet Reacts To Beyonce’s Win

About the 2025 Grammy Awards

The 67th Grammy Awards—one of the most prestigious honors in global music—were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event recognized the best in the industry, spanning 12 fields and 94 categories.

The Recording Academy celebrated outstanding achievements by recording artists, songwriters, composers, producers, mixers, and engineers for work released in 2024.

This year’s nominees included Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift, among other international superstars.

