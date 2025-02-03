Grammys 2025: Check Full List Of Winners Here

Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
GRAMMYS


The 2025 Grammy Awards celebrate last year’s top musical achievements, with artists, producers, and fans eagerly awaiting the results. Nearly three months after the nominations were revealed, winners are finally being announced.

Beyoncé leads the nominations with 11 for her album Cowboy Carter, setting a new record as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with a career total of 99. She competes in all three major general categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter also received nominations in these top categories. Eilish secured seven nominations alongside Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Charli XCX. Meanwhile, Swift, Carpenter, and Roan each earned six nominations, with Carpenter and Roan vying for Best New Artist.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the fifth consecutive year. Performances will feature Eilish, Roan, Charli XCX, and Carpenter. Although Swift is not scheduled to perform, she will present an award.

This year’s ceremony also highlights the tragic wildfires that devastated the Los Angeles area last month, resulting in at least 29 fatalities. CBS announced that the 67th Annual Grammy Awards aims to raise additional funds for wildfire relief efforts and recognize the courageous first responders who risk their lives to protect communities.

The event is taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Here is a list of the major award winners:

Best Rap Album

“Alligator Bites Never Heal” — Doechii — Winner

“Might Delete Later” — J. Cole
“The Auditorium, Vol. 1” — Common and Pete Rock
“The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” — Eminem
“We Don’t Trust You” — Future and Metro Boomin

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Short n’ Sweet” — Sabrina Carpenter — Winner

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” — Billie Eilish
“Eternal Sunshine” — Ariana Grande
“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” — Chappell Roan
“The Tortured Poets Department” — Taylor Swift

