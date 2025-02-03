Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

The 2025 Grammy Awards honored the artists, musicians, and music professionals who have left us over the past year with a heartfelt In Memoriam tribute. The ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, included powerful performances and a somber remembrance of those who have passed, reflecting on their profound impact on the music industry.

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

The 2025 Grammy Awards honored the artists, musicians, and music professionals who left us over the past year in tribute.


The 2025 Grammy Awards honored the artists, musicians, and music professionals who have left us over the past year with a heartfelt In Memoriam tribute. The ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, included powerful performances and a somber remembrance of those who have passed, reflecting on their profound impact on the music industry.

Chris Martin’s Emotional Tribute

Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, opened the In Memoriam segment with a moving rendition of “All My Love” accompanied by a four-string orchestra. As Martin played the piano and sang, the tributes to the fallen artists began. The camera panned to a video that included special memories of Liam Payne, followed by the names of other musical icons who are no longer with us. The names featured in the tribute included Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, Dickey Betts, Fatman Scoop, Rich Homie Quan, Wayne Osmond, Toby Keith, and many more. The performance was a poignant reminder of the lasting legacies these individuals leave behind in the music world.

Honoring Quincy Jones

Earlier in the evening, a special performance was dedicated to the legendary Quincy Jones, who passed away on November 3, 2024, at the age of 91. Throughout his career, Jones had accumulated an astonishing 80 Grammy nominations and won 28 Grammy Awards. The tribute featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, Jaco Collier, Lainey Wilson, and Janelle Monáe, paying tribute to the immense influence Jones had on the music industry across genres and generations.

A Tribute to Wildfire Victims

In addition to paying homage to the fallen artists, the Grammy ceremony also took a moment to acknowledge the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that began on January 7, 2025. The fires claimed 29 lives, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and left tens of thousands of people scrambling for safety. In response to this tragedy, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, aimed at supporting music professionals affected by the fires and contributing to wildfire prevention efforts.

The In Memoriam List

As part of the tribute, the names of many individuals who had passed away during the year were displayed. Some notable figures included:

  • Aashish Khan
  • Abdou Cherif
  • Kris Kristofferson
  • Cissy Houston
  • Dickey Betts
  • Fatman Scoop
  • Rich Homie Quan
  • Toby Keith

This list names those from the music world who were remembered during the ceremony. Their contributions to music, whether in performance, production, or artistry, continue to inspire and shape the industry.

The 2025 Grammy Awards were a moving occasion that not only celebrated the best in music but also recognized the legacy of those who are no longer with us. From Chris Martin’s heartfelt performance to the tribute for Quincy Jones, the ceremony underscored the deep connections within the music community and the lasting influence of those who shaped it. The night also served as a reminder of the challenges faced by many, including those impacted by the devastating wildfires, as the music industry continues to support and remember its own.

ALSO READ: Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance

