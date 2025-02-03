Grammys 2025: Is Kendrick Lamar’s Beef With Drake Over? Rappers Wins Record Of The Year For ‘Not Like Us’

Not Like Us became the talk of the music industry, largely due to its pointed and aggressive lyrics aimed at fellow rapper Drake. Lamar's track stirred up their ongoing rap beef with fiery verses, calling out Drake's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by winning Record of the Year for his rap anthem “Not Like Us.”

The award was a significant recognition of Lamar’s influence and talent, with the song serving as a bold commentary on the rap scene and his peers.

Kendrick Lamar’s Heartfelt Acceptance Speech

During his emotional acceptance speech, the 37-year-old rapper expressed his deep appreciation for his hometown of Compton, California. He acknowledged the city’s support from the beginning of his career, recalling his early days in the studio.

“This is my neck of the woods that’s held me down since I was a young pup,” Lamar shared, reflecting on his journey from writing rap lyrics to crafting the songs that would define his career.

Lamar also paid tribute to his collaborator Mustard, thanking him for being a crucial part of his musical journey. He further honored the communities of Palisades and Altadena, promising to continue uplifting and restoring his city.

“This is a true testament that we’re going to continue to restore this city. We gonna keep rocking,” he added.

Record of the Year Nominees

The 2025 Grammys featured an impressive lineup of nominees for Record of the Year, with some of the biggest names in music competing for the coveted award.

Among the nominees were The Beatles for “Now and Then,” Beyoncé for “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Sabrina Carpenter for “Espresso,” Charli XCX for “360,” Billie Eilish for “Birds of a Feather,” Kendrick Lamar for “Not Like Us,” Chappell Roan for “Good Luck, Babe!” and Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone for “Fortnight.”

KENDRICK LAMAR NOT LIKE US RECORD OF THE YEAR #GRAMMYS SPEECH 🚨 “Dedicate this to my city!” pic.twitter.com/idQpLeaLfE — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 3, 2025

Not Like Us – A Diss Track Targeting Drake

“Not Like Us” became the talk of the music industry, largely due to its pointed and aggressive lyrics aimed at fellow rapper Drake. Lamar’s track stirred up their ongoing rap beef with fiery verses, calling out Drake’s 2021 album Certified Lover Boy.

The song’s lyrics made waves, with Lamar accusing Drake of unsavory behavior and referencing allegations against the rapper.

The controversial diss track further fueled the rivalry, with Lamar’s lines like, “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles,” and “And your homeboy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks,” adding to the tension. The song was widely discussed for its boldness, adding another layer to Lamar’s rap legacy.

Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Legacy

Lamar’s Grammy win marks another major achievement in his decorated career. The Pulitzer Prize-winning artist has 19 Grammys to his name, with 57 nominations throughout his career.

This year, he earned nominations in several categories, including Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Song of the Year. His 2025 Grammy victory for Record of the Year further solidifies his place as one of rap’s most influential and respected figures.

Before winning the Grammy, Lamar gave a powerful live performance of “Not Like Us” during his Juneteenth 2024 concert in Los Angeles, where he performed the song five times in a row. This performance marked the first time the rapper played the song live, making it a memorable moment for fans.

During the concert, Lamar challenged the audience, saying, “Y’all ain’t gonna let nobody disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh y’all ain’t gonna let nobody mock or imitate our legends, huh?” This reference alluded to his track “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which featured **AI-generated versions of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur.

As Kendrick Lamar continues to cement his legacy in the music industry, his 2025 Grammy win serves as yet another milestone in his illustrious career. With a total of 19 Grammy Awards, Lamar has proven time and again that he is an undeniable force in the music world.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards were aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and were available for streaming on Paramount+.

