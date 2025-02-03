On her 48th birthday, Shakira took the Grammy stage not just to perform, but to make a statement—using her platform to speak out against anti-immigration policies while celebrating her roots and resilience.

Global music icon Shakira won Best Latin and Pop Album for her album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The singer and dancer used her platform at the 2025 Grammy Awards to speak out against anti-immigration policies and mass deportations. Taking to the stage, the Colombian singer shared her personal experience as an immigrant and voiced her solidarity with the Latino community.

“I, too, have been an immigrant who came to this country with a dream,” Shakira declared. “Latinos, we are an unstoppable force. I will not tire of fighting with them and for them.”

Dedicates Award To Immigrans

Her statement was met with applause from the audience, reinforcing her longstanding advocacy for immigrants rights.

While accepting Best Latin Pop Album at the Grammys 2025, Shakira dedicated the award to immogrants, calling them her brothers and sisters.

“I want to dedicate this award to my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved, and I will always fight for you.”

Shakira Celebrates Her Birthday with a Grammy Performance

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer celebrated her 48th birthday in style with a performance at the prestigious event held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 2. Shakira, a three-time Grammy winner, is also nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for her latest release, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

She graced the red carpet in a striking Etro gown, featuring a black-and-orange beaded bodysuit with sequins. The ensemble was accentuated with a sheer skirt adorned with intricate floral beadwork and a dramatic train. Her signature long, curly hair was styled voluminously with a center part, and she complemented the look with soft makeup, fluttery lashes, and pink lipstick.

Shakira Showing a Trend of Show-Stopping Fashion Choices

Shakira’s bold fashion statement at the Grammys followed a series of stunning outfits. At Coachella, she made a surprise appearance alongside Bizarrap, performing two songs and announcing her upcoming Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. During that performance, she wore a vibrant, multi-colored bodysuit with yellow, orange, red, and black fringe, paired with matching armbands and knee-high boots. She captivated the audience with her high-energy performance, letting her natural curls flow freely.

The 2025 Grammy Awards aired live on Sunday, February 2, at 8 p.m. ET from the Crypto.com Arena. Viewers could tune in to CBS and Paramount+ to catch the star-studded event and Shakira’s much-anticipated performance.

Star-Studded Grammy Lineup and a Charitable Mission

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, the 2025 Grammys featured performances from an array of nominees, including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teddy Swims.

This year’s ceremony also embraced a philanthropic initiative, reimagining the event to raise funds for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. Donations are being directed to the Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, which has already garnered over $3 million to support music professionals impacted by the fires.

