Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Grammys 2025: Shakira Wins Best Latin Pop Album, Addresses Anti-Immigration Policies and Mass Deportation: ‘Latinos, We Are An Unstoppable Force’

On her 48th birthday, Shakira took the Grammy stage not just to perform, but to make a statement—using her platform to speak out against anti-immigration policies while celebrating her roots and resilience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Grammys 2025: Shakira Wins Best Latin Pop Album, Addresses Anti-Immigration Policies and Mass Deportation: ‘Latinos, We Are An Unstoppable Force’

Shakira used her 48th birthday at the Grammys to blend activism and artistry, advocating for immigrant rights.


Global music icon Shakira won Best Latin and Pop Album for her album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The singer and dancer used her platform at the 2025 Grammy Awards to speak out against anti-immigration policies and mass deportations. Taking to the stage, the Colombian singer shared her personal experience as an immigrant and voiced her solidarity with the Latino community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I, too, have been an immigrant who came to this country with a dream,” Shakira declared. “Latinos, we are an unstoppable force. I will not tire of fighting with them and for them.”

Dedicates Award To Immigrans

Her statement was met with applause from the audience, reinforcing her longstanding advocacy for immigrants rights.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While accepting Best Latin Pop Album at the Grammys 2025, Shakira dedicated the award to immogrants, calling them her brothers and sisters.

“I want to dedicate this award to my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved, and I will always fight for you.”

Shakira Celebrates Her Birthday with a Grammy Performance

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer celebrated her 48th birthday in style with a performance at the prestigious event held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 2. Shakira, a three-time Grammy winner, is also nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for her latest release, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

She graced the red carpet in a striking Etro gown, featuring a black-and-orange beaded bodysuit with sequins. The ensemble was accentuated with a sheer skirt adorned with intricate floral beadwork and a dramatic train. Her signature long, curly hair was styled voluminously with a center part, and she complemented the look with soft makeup, fluttery lashes, and pink lipstick.

Shakira Showing a Trend of Show-Stopping Fashion Choices

Shakira’s bold fashion statement at the Grammys followed a series of stunning outfits. At Coachella, she made a surprise appearance alongside Bizarrap, performing two songs and announcing her upcoming Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. During that performance, she wore a vibrant, multi-colored bodysuit with yellow, orange, red, and black fringe, paired with matching armbands and knee-high boots. She captivated the audience with her high-energy performance, letting her natural curls flow freely.

The 2025 Grammy Awards aired live on Sunday, February 2, at 8 p.m. ET from the Crypto.com Arena. Viewers could tune in to CBS and Paramount+ to catch the star-studded event and Shakira’s much-anticipated performance.

Star-Studded Grammy Lineup and a Charitable Mission

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, the 2025 Grammys featured performances from an array of nominees, including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teddy Swims.

This year’s ceremony also embraced a philanthropic initiative, reimagining the event to raise funds for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. Donations are being directed to the Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, which has already garnered over $3 million to support music professionals impacted by the fires.

Also Read: Beyonce Or Taylor Swift- Who Has The Most Numbers Of Grammys?

Filed under

grammys 2025 shakira

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Did Chappell Roan Call Out Record Labels Right After Winning Her Very First Grammy?

Why Did Chappell Roan Call Out Record Labels Right After Winning Her Very First Grammy?

Beyonce Or Taylor Swift- Who Has The Most Numbers Of Grammys?

Beyonce Or Taylor Swift- Who Has The Most Numbers Of Grammys?

Delhi Elections 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw Criticises AAP; Says Time To Set Delhi Free Of ‘Extremely Poor’ Governance

Delhi Elections 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw Criticises AAP; Says Time To Set Delhi Free Of ‘Extremely...

UP: Man takes Rs 40,000 Bank Loan, Hires Contract Killers To Gang Rape And Murder Sister-In-Law

UP: Man takes Rs 40,000 Bank Loan, Hires Contract Killers To Gang Rape And Murder...

Delhi Exit Polls: Here’s What Experts Are Predicting for Delhi | NewsX Expert-O-Meter

Delhi Exit Polls: Here’s What Experts Are Predicting for Delhi | NewsX Expert-O-Meter

Entertainment

Why Did Chappell Roan Call Out Record Labels Right After Winning Her Very First Grammy?

Why Did Chappell Roan Call Out Record Labels Right After Winning Her Very First Grammy?

Beyonce Or Taylor Swift- Who Has The Most Numbers Of Grammys?

Beyonce Or Taylor Swift- Who Has The Most Numbers Of Grammys?

Grammys 2025: Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Win Best Country Album But Her Shocking Reaction Leaves Internet In Splits

Grammys 2025: Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Win Best Country Album But Her Shocking

Grammys 2025: Why Did Sabrina Carpenter’s Viral Performance Had Several Malfunctions Including Dancers Missing Their Cues

Grammys 2025: Why Did Sabrina Carpenter’s Viral Performance Had Several Malfunctions Including Dancers Missing Their

Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West And ‘Nude’ Bianca Censori Asked To Leave Grammys? Rapper Escorted After Showing Up Invited

Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West And ‘Nude’ Bianca Censori Asked To Leave Grammys? Rapper Escorted

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox