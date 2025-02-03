Stay updated with the latest Grammy Awards 2025 news, winners, nominations, performances, and red carpet highlights. Get real-time updates on music’s biggest night, featuring top artists and record-breaking moments.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made an unanticipated appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but their time on the red carpet was brief. Reports confirm that the couple arrived without an invitation, posed for several photos, and was promptly escorted out by security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Photographs captured West and Censori at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo, accompanied by a group of about five people, was asked to leave shortly after arriving.

Kanye West & Bianca bare ass naked at the Grammy’s 🤯🔥 Advertisement · Scroll to continue pic.twitter.com/R8E4Jp8Qg2 — Rek (@rekuary) February 2, 2025

Despite receiving two Grammy nominations this year, West attended the event in an informal all-black ensemble, consisting of a t-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and his signature dark sunglasses. However, it remains unclear whether security forcibly removed him and Censori or if they left voluntarily. West had been in the running for Best Rap Song, aiming to secure his 25th Grammy for Carnival, his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

Bianca Censori’s Daring Outfit Sparks Controversy

Bianca Censori turned heads on the red carpet with her latest bold fashion choice—a sheer, form-fitting dress that left little to the imagination. After dramatically shedding an oversized fur coat, she revealed a completely see-through mesh gown, igniting debates about whether the outfit crossed the line into indecent exposure.

Legal experts weighed in on the controversy, referencing California Penal Code 314(1), which classifies indecent exposure as the deliberate and offensive display of nudity intended to shock or disturb others. While Censori’s attire was undoubtedly provocative, whether it legally constituted indecent exposure depended on the event’s context and intent.

Why Did Kanye and Bianca Crash the Event?

Their sudden arrival sparked mixed reactions. Some speculated that Kanye, who has a history of controversial moments at award shows, intended to make a statement. Others believed the couple simply sought media attention.

Regardless of their motives, their appearance at the Grammys made waves, ensuring that even without an official invitation, Kanye West and Bianca Censori remained at the center of the night’s biggest conversations.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2025: Check Full List Of Winners Here