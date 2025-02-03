Sabrina’s bold and cheeky Grammy performance aligns with her reputation for delivering provocative and attention-grabbing stage moments. In September 2024, she wowed audiences at the MTV Video Music Awards with a dramatic performance from her Short N’ Sweet album.

Sabrina Carpenter, nominated for six Grammys—including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year—delivered an unforgettable performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The Espresso singer had the audience at Crypto.com Arena captivated with a comically theatrical act that blended humor, talent, and unexpected mishaps.

Dressed in a sparkling tuxedo, Sabrina began her routine struggling to stay in the spotlight, which humorously moved away from her. When she attempted to twirl a baton, it slipped from her hands and flew off stage, leaving her momentarily flustered.

However, she quickly recovered, transitioning into a jazzy rendition of Espresso while descending a grand white staircase. As she continued walking, she hilariously disappeared behind the structure, confirming to the audience that her performance was intentionally styled as a vaudeville-inspired comedy act.

sabrina having the time of her life during her #grammys performance I love her pic.twitter.com/ENnKXeGQWP — o (@BumpDrunk) February 3, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter performing grammy winning song “Espresso” at the 67th #GRAMMYs in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/FyCJhiEU6Q — Sabrina Carpenter Daily 💋 (@SCdailyupdates) February 3, 2025

Wardrobe Change and More Playful Mishaps

Midway through her performance, Sabrina swapped her tuxedo for a dazzling blue, crystal-covered bodysuit by Victoria’s Secret. She continued singing Espresso alongside her backup dancers, but the staged malfunctions persisted.

While performing on a set designed to resemble a house, the lights flickered, and the walls suddenly collapsed. Startled, she let out a scream before jumping into a dancer’s arms, who spun her around as she burst into laughter.

Her routine featured a medley with Please Please Please, chaotic moments of dancers colliding, and an unexpected tap-dance break. The audience erupted with laughter, and even host Trevor Noah playfully commented on her comedic approach.

“That was amazing and funny, which I didn’t appreciate,” Noah joked. “You’re gonna do funny too, Sabrina? Really? You’re just gonna take my job like that?”

First-Time Grammy Nominee Celebrates Career Milestone

Though she is no stranger to the stage, this marks the first time Sabrina has been nominated for a Grammy. She and her team celebrated the milestone with an enthusiastic reaction when the nominations were announced.

“Us on the tour bus this morning—take a shot every time we scream,” she captioned a video on Instagram, showing her crew cheering wildly. “This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where I heard my name! I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life, so I am filled with gratitude—Thank you.”

As a nominee for Best New Artist, despite having already released six albums, Sabrina playfully acknowledged the irony by joking that she should be called the “best old artist.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Signature Theatrical Performances

Sabrina’s bold and cheeky Grammy performance aligns with her reputation for delivering provocative and attention-grabbing stage moments. In September 2024, she wowed audiences at the MTV Video Music Awards with a dramatic performance from her Short N’ Sweet album.

The act featured a spacesuit-clad astronaut and a sultry blue alien, whom she passionately kissed before humorously kicking them off stage.

Throughout her Short N’ Sweet tour, Sabrina gained a reputation for incorporating risqué elements into her performances.

Celebrities like Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, and Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernandez attended her shows, where she frequently engaged in playful, NSFW antics—including miming a suggestive act during her song Juno.

With her mix of comedy, talent, and fearless stage presence, Sabrina Carpenter’s first Grammy performance proved she’s more than just a rising pop star—she’s an entertainer who knows how to keep the audience engaged.

Whether through her dazzling vocals, unexpected mishaps, or playful humor, she ensured that her Grammy debut would be one to remember.

