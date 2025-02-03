Grammys Host Trevor Noah Jokes Trump Will Probably Deport Him Soon, Slams Tariffs During Opening Monologue

Trevor Noah didn’t hold back at the 2025 Grammy Awards, using his opening monologue to tackle Trump’s immigration policies and economic decisions. With his signature wit, the comedian turned political turmoil into punchlines, setting the stage for a night of music and commentary.

Trevor Noah wasted no time in addressing political issues during his fifth consecutive stint as the host of the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Within the first 10 minutes of the ceremony, the South African comedian took aim at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, particularly his mass deportation efforts following re-election.

Concerns Over Immigration Raids

Noah, who immigrated to the United States in 2011, humorously reflected on his uncertain future in the country due to Trump’s latest immigration crackdowns.

“I don’t know if you know this, but there have been a few changes in Washington,” Noah remarked during the live broadcast. “So I’m going to enjoy tonight because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country.”

Trump’s renewed focus on immigration enforcement has led to intensified ICE raids, resulting in the detention and questioning of migrants across the country. Reports indicate that some of those arrested and detained have included natural-born American citizens, specifically Native Americans and Puerto Ricans.

Trevor Noah Addresses Trade Tariffs and Beyoncé’s Tour

Noah also took the opportunity to address Trump’s recent tariff announcements, weaving humor into his critique. The comedian referenced Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour while highlighting the economic strain caused by the tariffs.

“Yesterday, Beyoncé announced her new tour. Yeah, everyone saw that,” Noah said. “I will say though, Beyoncé, there’s tariffs—we can’t afford a new tour. Maple syrup is about to be $50.”

Trump recently imposed a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, along with an additional 10 percent tariff on goods imported from China. Despite concerns over rising costs, the president defended the policy, writing on Truth Social, “It will all be worth the price that must be paid.”

Grammys 2025 Hosted By Trevor Noah

The Grammy Awards continued to celebrate music’s biggest stars, with major categories such as Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year being announced during the main ceremony. The event featured performances from high-profile artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga.

Beyond the music, the 2025 Grammy Awards also served as a platform for philanthropy. The event supported several charitable initiatives, with Direct Relief aiding residents, first responders, and local health centers. The California Community Foundation provided assistance to more than 100 local non-profits, while the Pasadena Community Foundation focused on helping impacted communities in Altadena and Pasadena.

