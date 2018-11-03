Kainaat Arora recently sent the Internet into a meltdown when she posted a topless picture of her on Instagram. In the picture, the Bollywood actor was wearing a saree but without a blouse on. Her bare back took the social media by storm and earned a massive number of likes within a span of a few minutes.

Remember the hot and sexy Kainaat Arora who swept the audience off their feet with her stunning looks in 2013 adult comedy Grand Masti? These days she is busy shooting for video songs, magazine covers and keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account by posting both graceful and sultry pictures. She was most recently seen in Sonu Nigam’s new single Totta which was released on Youtube on November 1, Thursday.

The 35-year-old actress keeps posting pictures from her photo shoots and magazine covers. She is also a fashionista who likes to stay ahead of her times and keeps experimenting with clothing. From ethnic wear to stunning western outfits, Miss Arora knows how to don them all.

Kainaat Arora shot to fame with item song Aila Rey Aila in Akshay Kumar’s Khatta Meetha. She made a cameo appearance in a Tamil film and then got her big break in Grand Masti where she entertained masses with her humour. She has gone on to do several Punjabi and Malayalam films and trying real hard to get back in Bollywood.

Here are our top picks from her Instagram handle:

