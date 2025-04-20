Home
Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting The Stage

Exactly a year ago, Drake was trying hard to provoke Lamar into responding. On April 19, 2024, Drake released "Taylor Made Freestyle," a track that controversially used AI-generated verses mimicking 2Pac and Snoop Dogg.

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting The Stage

Kendrick Lamar and Drake


Kendrick Lamar kicked off his Grand National Tour with SZA in Minnesota in a dramatic fashion by taking a direct shot at Drake.

During the U.S. Bank Stadium stop, Lamar trolled Drake’s famous “drop drop” adlib from his diss track “Family Matters,” reigniting the buzz around their high-profile rap feud.

Pre-Recorded Skit Throws Shade at Drake’s Viral Adlib

As fans packed the stadium, a pre-recorded scene was displayed on the big screen. It showed Kendrick seated in a chair, as a voice off-screen—posing as an “attorney”—says, “Sunday, Feb. 9.”

Lamar coolly replies, “I don’t keep up with the dates,” prompting the “attorney” to deliver a mocking “Drop. Drop. Drop. Drop…” — a direct jab at Drake’s infamous line from “Family Matters.”

“Not Like Us” Launches Right After the Taunt

Right after the mocking adlib played, the screen faded to black, and Lamar’s iconic diss track “Not Like Us” kicked in with the whispered line, “Psst, I see dead people,” sending the crowd into a frenzy. The clever timing left no doubt that Kendrick was doubling down on his ongoing lyrical war with Drake.

As part of the performance, Kendrick also delivered a live version of “Euphoria,” another fiery diss aimed at Drake. While the pace of new diss releases between the two has cooled off, Lamar’s stage antics prove the rivalry is far from over.

A Look Back: Drake Taunted Kendrick With AI and Adlibs

Exactly a year ago, Drake was trying hard to provoke Lamar into responding. On April 19, 2024, Drake released “Taylor Made Freestyle,” a track that controversially used AI-generated verses mimicking 2Pac and Snoop Dogg.

Through these digital voices, Drake appeared to challenge Lamar’s credibility, suggesting he needed to step up and respond.

The AI-generated 2Pac verse called Lamar the “West Coast Savior,” while hinting at personal jabs involving young women. Meanwhile, the fake Snoop verse questioned Kendrick’s street credentials and demanded a “power move.”

OVO Chubbs Dared Kendrick to “Drop” — and He Did

Before “Taylor Made Freestyle” dropped, OVO affiliate Chubbs publicly provoked Lamar by writing on Instagram Stories, “Tell That Little Boy Drop!!! But He Won’t. He Knows Better.”

Ironically, Kendrick not only dropped—he dominated, firing back with a series of lethal tracks that forced Drake to seek legal support from Universal Music Group.

