Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has been grabbing all the media attention for a long time now a he is one of the most loved and adored celebrity kids. The little nawab is paparazzi’s favourite all thanks to his striking blue eyes and unbeatable charm. Although Taimur’s daddy Saif Ali Khan has often said that Taimur is loved by the entire country, his grandmother Sharmila Tagore revealed that Taimur is more popular than her. In a recent interview, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore said that Taimur manages to steal away the limelight and media attention from everyone in the family owing to his adorable looks. Son of Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur has become a social media sensation. His pictures and videos go viral on social media in no time and whenever the little cupcake is spotted, he becomes the talk of the town.

Taimur was a show stealer at Aunt Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party in London and recently, the little cutie pie was spotted chilling with MTV Roadies fame Ranvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat in London.

According to daddy Saif Ali Khan, Taimur loves to watch the moon, enjoys playing outdoor games and loves nature. He also revealed that Taimur has a very happening social life and also a very busy schedule.

Taimur has been enjoying a gala vacation in London with his parents and he has been there for almost a month now. Photos of the little munchkin go viral on social media in no time. May it be his vacation or his time with his friends, Taimur Ali Khan has always been a social media sensation.

