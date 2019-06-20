Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: Here are a few pictures of the actors who attended the event. The event seems to be a magnum opus. Read on to find out more.

Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: The event took place yesterday in Mumbai. Most of the bollywood celebrities attended the event . Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar and many others adorned the red carpet with their flawless looks.

Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday’s daughter was spotted in a grey dress. She grabbed the Next Gen Star of the Year award, who is working on her next film Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Taapsee Pannu.

Deepika Padukone chose a gorgeous green outfit and received the Millennial Of the Year award.She is currently working on a movie called ‘Chhapaak’ opposite Vikrant Massey, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The plot of the story is inspired by the real life of an acid attack survivor. The movie is more precious to her because it will mark her debut as a producer in the film industry. She will next be seen in 83 opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. This happens to be their first movie together in which the two won’t die at the end.

Janhvi Kapoor went for the latest pantsuit trend. She was honoured by the Rising Star of the year award.Her debut movie Dhadak released in 2018 did a good buisness in the box office . The movie marked her first step in Bollywood industry.

Our very own, Karan Johar won Honorary Millennial of the Year award at the event.

After the wrap up of the event, the actors came together for a selfie. Here is the picture in which Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar , Shibani Dandekar and others can be seen posing in front of the camera.

