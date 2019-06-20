Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: Grazia Millennial Awards 2019, which were held last night in Mumbai, were a starry affair. The celebrities who won big at the award night were Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and many more.

Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: With the award season in Bollywood, also comes glitz and glamour of the Bollywood industry. As the young generation of Indian Film Industry gear up to take the center stage, several Bollywood celebrities came under one roof on June 19 to recognize their talent at the Grazia Millenial Awards 2019. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi along with bigwigs of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar made heads turn at the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone, who manages to make heads turn every time she steps on the red carpet, donned a green designer ensemble by Ashi Studio. Big poofy sleeves, fitted pants with matching pants made Deepika look as exuberant and glowing as ever. She completed her look with sultry makeup and messy ponytail.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut this year with Student Of The Year 2, looked absolutely stunning in a strapless black gown with a high-low hem. She added a pop of colour to her look with neon orange heels. For her hair and makeup, Ananya choose a dewy yet subtle look and went for a sleek hairdo. Other notable red carpet appearance was by none other than Jahnvi Kapoor, who wore a sultry pink pantsuit.

Among the men, Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal looked dapper together in green and blue suits respectively. The duo looked picture perfect together as they posed for the paparazzi. Siddhanth Chaturvedi, aka MC Sher of Gully Boy, brought his A game on in a multi-coloured jacket paired with an all black look and a statement belt.

