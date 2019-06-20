Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone won the Millennial Of The Year award at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019. The award function was held last night in Mumbai. Have a look at Deepika Padukone'a acceptance speech here-

Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: With her spell-bounding looks, powerful performances and an impactful voice, Actor Deepika Padukone has not just emerged as the reigning queen of Bollywood but is also making waves on the global front. From starting a conversation on mental health to experimenting with her style, the actor is truly a head-turner. On June 19, the actor won big at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 and took home the trophy of the Millennial Of The Year 2019.

In her acceptance speech, Deepika exhibited humility and grace that won everyone’s hearts. She said that she doesn’t know why she is winning the award or what is she winning the award for. However, she does know that she has followed her bliss in the last couple of years. Quoting American Professor Joseph Campbell, the actor advised her fellow millennials to let go of their fear and follow their bliss as it will open new doors for them.

Deepika Padukone graced the event in a green off-shoulder pant-suit with a baggy silhouette. She completed her look with a messy ponytail tied together with a green band and statement earrings. For her makeup, the actor opted for a soft smokey eye look with nude lipstick. Needless to say, she looks absolutely gorgeous. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, she wrote in the caption, “ A tad bit too late for world environment day.”

Earlier this year, the actor made stunning appearances at the MET Gala and Cannes Red Carpet that got the international and national media talking. One of the most loved and bankable stars of Bollywood, Deepika has also turned a producer and will be bankrolling her upcoming films like Chhapaak and 83.

