Great Grand Masti fame Kangna Sharma is all set to mesmerise her fans with her small screen debut on the show Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaji. Kangna Sharma will be essaying the role of a protagonist while veteran actor Rati Agnihotri will be reportedly playing the role of her mother in the show. The show telecasted on Star Plus is a sequel of the highly popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Model turned actor Kangna Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Great Grand Masti, is all set to make her small screen debut as an antagonist in Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaii. Marking as a sequel of the highly popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, the story line of Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaji revolves around the lead characters Uma and Kanak. In a conversation with a leading daily, the hot and sizzling Kangna Sharma said, “As it is my television debut, I am really excited about it. Since the time I have signed the show, I have been following it and will soon start shooting for it. I hope audience appreciate and love me for my work.”

If the latest buzz is to be believed, the show makers are also trying to rope in veteran actor Rati Agnihotri to essay the role of Kangna’s mother in the show. Hence, it will be interesting to watch what magic do the new entrants bring to the show. However, Kangna’s Great Grand Masti starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Urvashi Rautela was a huge fail at a box office minting a lifetime worldwide collection of just Rs 12 crore.

Before the film release, Kangna had said in a statement, “I am blessed to get a chance to work under such a big banner with such talented co-stars. I have already started shooting and till now its been an amazing experience. I am eagerly waiting for the release and hoping that the audience love it and get to know me more.” The sizzling diva has also featured in Hardy Sandhu’s new track Yaar Ni Milya and the remake of Parde Me Rehne Do.