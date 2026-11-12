‘Great PR Budget’: Sidharth Malhotra Takes A Dig At Kartik Aaryan On Koffee With Karan 9; Internet Has A Lot To Say

Sidharth Malhotra offered a very cheeky reply to Karan Johar when questioned about Kartik Aaryan during Koffee With Karan 9. During the rapid-fire segment, Johar asked Sidharth what Kartik possessed which Sidharth didn’t. To that question, Sidharth’s immediate reply was “the great PR budget that he has.”

In no time, the quick-witted reply became a topic of discussion as many people considered it a criticism of Kartik’s PR mechanism as well as his media presence. This discussion further gave rise to an issue regarding the PR mechanism prevalent in Bollywood, where people started discussing whether actors get targeted more for their PR machines or not.

What Did Sidharth Malhotra Say About Kartik Aaryan?

The statement was made during the rapid-fire segment of the episode where Sidharth along with his wife Kiara Advani was interviewed. When Karan asked him what Kartik had that he did not have, Sidharth did not take long to answer, saying “Great PR budget that he has.”

Karan did not dwell much upon the statement and went onto ask the next question. But the short dialogue managed to grab the attention of the viewers, especially when the topic of discussion shifted towards paid PR soon after. It is worth mentioning that Kartik too has his connection with Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions, via the upcoming film Naagzilla.

Sidharth Malhotra Calls Paid PR Unnecessary

The actor’s comments were not restricted to the quickfire question alone. In yet another round of discussion, Sidharth gave his opinion on paid publicity and the reason why it sometimes appears to be unneeded. Sidharth likened paid publicity to the act of transferring money from one’s own bank account to the other and pointed out that it may not always mean real success just because money is spent.

To support his statement, the actor gave an example of how one would transfer Rs 1 crore from their own account and claim that they are now rich. Karan too came up with a similar analogy for this process and Sidharth termed it as ridiculous. The remarks by the actor brought a new dimension to Kartik’s comments.

Internet Reacts To Sidharth’s Kartik Aaryan Remark

The social media reaction to Sidharth’s one-liner varied. Whereas there were those that found it funny, some users wondered why the PR campaign for Kartik was being targeted when everyone in the industry has publicity campaigns. In one of the discussions comparing the PR campaigns for Kartik and Ranbir Kapoor, one user wrote, “Shows why Kartik needs huge pr….. Ranbir is doing the same thing but no one can say anything.”

Other users also asked why other actors and their PR teams were not receiving the same attention. However, there were viewers who supported Sidharth’s joke, arguing that the PR campaign of Kartik had been a source of online discussion before. There were also users who saw the comment as uncalled for since an actor’s popularity or success should not be measured by the cost of his/her publicity campaign.

For the time being, Sidharth’s joke is just that-a rapid fire answer that did not mean anything more beyond that. But with paid PR now part of the equation, the discussion has placed the issue of publicity campaigns back in the limelight of Bollywood once again.

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