Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Veteran actor Eric Dane, beloved for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has revealed his ALS diagnosis, a condition that progressively weakens muscle control. Despite the challenges ahead, the 52-year-old remains committed to his craft, preparing to return to the set of Euphoria for its highly anticipated third season.

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Eric Dane reveals ALS diagnosis but remains committed to *Euphoria* Season 3. Learn more about his journey and the impact of ALS.


Veteran actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan (popularly known as “McSteamy”) on Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, has publicly shared that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a form of motor neurone disease.

Eric Dane Committed to his role in Euphoria

The 52-year-old actor confirmed his diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People magazine. “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said.

Despite the diagnosis, Dane assured fans that he remains committed to his role in Euphoria. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week,” he added. The HBO drama’s third season is currently in production and is expected to air in 2026.

Dane also requested privacy for himself and his family as they navigate this challenging time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What is ALS, the condition affecting Eric Dane?

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. These neurons control voluntary muscle movements such as speaking, swallowing, and moving the arms and legs. Over time, ALS causes these neurons to deteriorate, leading to muscle weakness, loss of mobility, and eventually, difficulty breathing independently.

As the disease advances, patients experience increasing muscle atrophy, which interferes with their ability to perform daily tasks. Common early symptoms include muscle weakness, twitching, and difficulties with coordination. As ALS progresses, it can severely impair speech, swallowing, and breathing functions.

There is currently no cure for ALS. On average, individuals with the disease live about 27 months after diagnosis. However, some patients, like renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who was diagnosed at 21 and lived until 76, experience a slower progression.

Why is ALS Called Lou Gehrig’s Disease?

In North America, ALS is also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the legendary New York Yankees baseball player who was diagnosed with the condition in 1939. Gehrig’s battle with ALS brought national attention to the disease, leading to increased awareness and research efforts.

Beyond Gehrig and Hawking, other well-known individuals diagnosed with ALS include British actor David Niven and singer Roberta Flack. Their stories have helped raise awareness about the condition and its impact on individuals and families.

Eric Dane’s Personal Life

Dane is married to actress and model Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple shares two children. As he continues to manage his diagnosis, he remains focused on his work and family, demonstrating resilience in the face of this life-altering condition.

Also Read: Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Filed under

ALS disease Eric Dane

Siemens Spain CEO Agustí

What We Know About The Hudson River Helicopter Crash That Killed Siemens Spain CEO Agustín...
newsx

25 Killed In Lightning Strikes, Hailstorms Across Bihar; Nalanda Worst-Hit
The US extradites 26/11 a

‘US Stands With India Against Terrorism’: Washington Hails Extradition Of 26/11 Terror Plotter Tahawwur Rana
The US Supreme Court orde

Major Setback For The Trump Administration As US Supreme Court Orders Return Of Wrongly Deported...
It’s been nearly 17 yea

‘I Wrote Thousands Of Letters, But No Reply’: 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Survivor Shares Experience
Eric Dane reveals ALS dia

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What We Know About The Hudson River Helicopter Crash That Killed Siemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar And His Family

What We Know About The Hudson River Helicopter Crash That Killed Siemens Spain CEO Agustín...

25 Killed In Lightning Strikes, Hailstorms Across Bihar; Nalanda Worst-Hit

25 Killed In Lightning Strikes, Hailstorms Across Bihar; Nalanda Worst-Hit

‘US Stands With India Against Terrorism’: Washington Hails Extradition Of 26/11 Terror Plotter Tahawwur Rana

‘US Stands With India Against Terrorism’: Washington Hails Extradition Of 26/11 Terror Plotter Tahawwur Rana

Major Setback For The Trump Administration As US Supreme Court Orders Return Of Wrongly Deported Salvadoran Migrant

Major Setback For The Trump Administration As US Supreme Court Orders Return Of Wrongly Deported...

‘I Wrote Thousands Of Letters, But No Reply’: 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Survivor Shares Experience

‘I Wrote Thousands Of Letters, But No Reply’: 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Survivor Shares Experience

Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide