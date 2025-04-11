Veteran actor Eric Dane, beloved for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has revealed his ALS diagnosis, a condition that progressively weakens muscle control. Despite the challenges ahead, the 52-year-old remains committed to his craft, preparing to return to the set of Euphoria for its highly anticipated third season.

Veteran actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan (popularly known as “McSteamy”) on Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, has publicly shared that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a form of motor neurone disease.

Eric Dane Committed to his role in Euphoria

The 52-year-old actor confirmed his diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People magazine. “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said.

Despite the diagnosis, Dane assured fans that he remains committed to his role in Euphoria. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week,” he added. The HBO drama’s third season is currently in production and is expected to air in 2026.

Dane also requested privacy for himself and his family as they navigate this challenging time.

What is ALS, the condition affecting Eric Dane?

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. These neurons control voluntary muscle movements such as speaking, swallowing, and moving the arms and legs. Over time, ALS causes these neurons to deteriorate, leading to muscle weakness, loss of mobility, and eventually, difficulty breathing independently.

As the disease advances, patients experience increasing muscle atrophy, which interferes with their ability to perform daily tasks. Common early symptoms include muscle weakness, twitching, and difficulties with coordination. As ALS progresses, it can severely impair speech, swallowing, and breathing functions.

There is currently no cure for ALS. On average, individuals with the disease live about 27 months after diagnosis. However, some patients, like renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who was diagnosed at 21 and lived until 76, experience a slower progression.

Why is ALS Called Lou Gehrig’s Disease?

In North America, ALS is also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the legendary New York Yankees baseball player who was diagnosed with the condition in 1939. Gehrig’s battle with ALS brought national attention to the disease, leading to increased awareness and research efforts.

Beyond Gehrig and Hawking, other well-known individuals diagnosed with ALS include British actor David Niven and singer Roberta Flack. Their stories have helped raise awareness about the condition and its impact on individuals and families.

Eric Dane’s Personal Life

Dane is married to actress and model Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple shares two children. As he continues to manage his diagnosis, he remains focused on his work and family, demonstrating resilience in the face of this life-altering condition.

