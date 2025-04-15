Ground Zero To Become First Film In 38 Years To Have A Red Carpet Premiere In Srinagar, Kashmir

Ground Zero will be setting new benchmarks with its red carpet premiere in Srinagar om 18th April. Remarkably, no other film has had its premiere in Srinagar in the last 38 years, and Ground Zero will be the first to take this pioneering step after such a long time.

After unveiling a gripping trailer that was widely well-received, the makers have been steadily adding to the intrigue with striking new posters.

With Ground Zero’s premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir, the makers wanted to show the film first to the Jawan’s and Army officers standing on line of defence and on ground to protect us

After unveiling a gripping trailer that was widely well-received, the makers have been steadily adding to the intrigue with striking new posters.

Amidst this buzz, the film is all set to make history by becoming the first film in 38 years to have a red carpet premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir on 18th April.

Amidst this buzz, the film is all set to make history by becoming the first film in 38 years to have a red carpet premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir on 18th April.

With this, the makers wanted to show the film first to the Jawan’s and Army officers standing on line of defence and on ground to protect us from the enemy. This move perfectly aligns with the film’s theme of patriotism.

Ground Zero has been receiving a lot of love from the audience, and the excitement around its release is palpable. Endorsed by the BSF, the film’s trailer was also well-received and further fueled the audience’s anticipation.

Moreover, the film is based in Kashmir and has been entirely shot in the region. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded the operation to execute Ghazi Baba.

This mission was recognized as the best operation of the BSF in the past 50 years. Ground Zero tells the true story of a significant yet lesser-known operation. Through this film, audiences will witness a largely unspoken chapter of Indian history.

Ghazi Baba was a top-ranking commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed and the deputy commander of the militant group Harkat-ul-Ansar. He is known to have masterminded the Indian Parliament attack on December 13, 2001.