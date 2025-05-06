Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

The latest synopsis from Rockstar introduces us to Jason and Lucia, a duo entangled in a dangerous life of crime. After a seemingly simple heist goes sideways, they find themselves navigating the darker underbelly of Leonida, a sun-soaked, fictionalized state inspired by Florida.

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA VI second trailer has been launched


After a long period of silence following the release of the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer — and a subsequent delay — Rockstar Games has finally released a second trailer, offering fans another glimpse into the much-anticipated title.

Similar to the initial teaser, this new footage emphasizes character development and world-building rather than showcasing actual gameplay. Still, Rockstar describes the game as “the biggest, most immersive evolution” in the GTA franchise.

GTA VI Story: A Bonnie and Clyde-Inspired Journey

The latest synopsis from Rockstar introduces us to Jason and Lucia, a duo entangled in a dangerous life of crime.

After a seemingly simple heist goes sideways, they find themselves navigating the darker underbelly of Leonida, a sun-soaked, fictionalized state inspired by Florida. With a criminal conspiracy unraveling around them, the two must rely on one another to survive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vice City Returns in a Reimagined Setting

The game’s world includes Vice City, an iconic location from earlier entries in the series. Rockstar reimagines it as part of the broader Leonida landscape, suggesting a richly detailed and expansive environment. Players can expect an immersive setting that captures the sunny but sinister essence of its real-world counterpart.

New Launch Date and Platforms Confirmed

Although Rockstar initially aimed for a Fall 2025 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, they have now shifted the launch window to May 2026. Publisher Take-Two Interactive previously expressed confidence in the earlier timeline, but development adjustments have caused the delay.

Fans of the series are no strangers to waiting. Since GTA V debuted more than ten years ago, Rockstar has expanded the title across console generations, ultimately selling over 200 million copies.

During that time, GTA Online exploded in popularity, and Rockstar also delivered the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest user-generated content might play a significant role in GTA VI, potentially expanding the game’s scope and longevity even further.

ALSO READ: Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Filed under

GTA 6 trailer 2 GTA VI trailer rockstar games

Earlier in February 2020,

Dr Priti Adani Receives Second Doctorate, Adani Foundation’s Chairperson Honoured For Her Exemplary Contribution To...
SRK at the 2025 Met Gala

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut...
GTA VI second trailer has

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement
newsx

IAF To Conduct Night War Games In Rajasthan; Flights Near Border Suspended
newsx

Kashmir Authorities Announce Mock Drill At 4 PM On May 7: Public Urged To Stay...
Taylor Swift

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dr Priti Adani Receives Second Doctorate, Adani Foundation’s Chairperson Honoured For Her Exemplary Contribution To Social Service

Dr Priti Adani Receives Second Doctorate, Adani Foundation’s Chairperson Honoured For Her Exemplary Contribution To...

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut...

IAF To Conduct Night War Games In Rajasthan; Flights Near Border Suspended

IAF To Conduct Night War Games In Rajasthan; Flights Near Border Suspended

Kashmir Authorities Announce Mock Drill At 4 PM On May 7: Public Urged To Stay Calm

Kashmir Authorities Announce Mock Drill At 4 PM On May 7: Public Urged To Stay...

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Entertainment

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s Why He Was Denied

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media