GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

After a long period of silence following the release of the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer — and a subsequent delay — Rockstar Games has finally released a second trailer, offering fans another glimpse into the much-anticipated title.

Similar to the initial teaser, this new footage emphasizes character development and world-building rather than showcasing actual gameplay. Still, Rockstar describes the game as “the biggest, most immersive evolution” in the GTA franchise.

GTA VI Story: A Bonnie and Clyde-Inspired Journey

The latest synopsis from Rockstar introduces us to Jason and Lucia, a duo entangled in a dangerous life of crime.

After a seemingly simple heist goes sideways, they find themselves navigating the darker underbelly of Leonida, a sun-soaked, fictionalized state inspired by Florida. With a criminal conspiracy unraveling around them, the two must rely on one another to survive.

🚨 The ‘GTA VI’ trailer has been released. Out May 26th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/BSfK9txMWJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2025

Vice City Returns in a Reimagined Setting

The game’s world includes Vice City, an iconic location from earlier entries in the series. Rockstar reimagines it as part of the broader Leonida landscape, suggesting a richly detailed and expansive environment. Players can expect an immersive setting that captures the sunny but sinister essence of its real-world counterpart.

New Launch Date and Platforms Confirmed

Although Rockstar initially aimed for a Fall 2025 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, they have now shifted the launch window to May 2026. Publisher Take-Two Interactive previously expressed confidence in the earlier timeline, but development adjustments have caused the delay.

Fans of the series are no strangers to waiting. Since GTA V debuted more than ten years ago, Rockstar has expanded the title across console generations, ultimately selling over 200 million copies.

During that time, GTA Online exploded in popularity, and Rockstar also delivered the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest user-generated content might play a significant role in GTA VI, potentially expanding the game’s scope and longevity even further.