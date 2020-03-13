Zee Tv’s show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is always high on drama. The daily soap has witnessed a lot of twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers fascinated. Guddan and Akshat are now married and everything is going well in their married life. The show has witnessed lots of ups and downs and now the show is gearing up for a high voltage drama.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Saraswati fills a balloon with pieces of mirror and adds water. Ganga hides the balloon filled with glass and throws another ballon and her. But Saraswati has planned to create some unusual situation for Guddan so, she starts screaming, saying that her face has been ruined. Durga and Laxmi doubt Saraswati as they find the situation false by their side. Where Ganga comes to the Holi party to meet Guddan. She tells that she wants to be the part of the family and asks Guddan to convince them to accept her and her husband. Seeing which AJ gets emotional as he remembers the time he spends with his elder brother.

The situation got complicated and the Jindal family seems upset in forgiving them. Ganga tells her husband to seek forgiveness from Akshat and their kids. Ganga tries her level best to am the situation and her husband, and ask him to wish her mother. But Daadi does not allow him yo apply color on her face and loses her calm.

In tonight’s episode, Akshat’s elder brother Alekh seeks forgiveness from his mother and promises to improve his behavior. His mother cries her heart out and is unable to speak. Alekh’s sons get angry at him as they say that he separated them when they were little. Akshat requests Alekh to not trouble their mother anymore. Alekh gets emotional and tells his wife Ganga that they cannot stay in the house. Guddan has seen upset to see the situation.

