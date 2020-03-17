Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 17 March 2020 Preview: In the upcoming serial Guddan will be seen convincing Dadi and Akshat to accept Avinash and his wife. She tries every possible way for it, she prepares a meal for the whole Jindal family, to make them realize the value of other members and to accept Avinash's apology.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 17 March 2020 Preview: Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani’s show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is heading towards its unexpected twist, where Guddan will be seen convincing the Jindal family to accept Avinash and his wife Ganga.

Before moving on to the upcoming episode, let’s know a gist of the earlier one, in which Avinash came back home, but her dadi seemed to be unhappy with it as his mistake was unforgiving. Akshat tries to make dadi happy by making serving her kheer, however, Guddan overhears all the conversation and plans to reunite the family.

While, Saraswati tries to stop her from not doing so, but Guddan knows what’s must be her next move. She prepares a meal for the whole Jindal family and tried to make them understand that the family is incomplete without other members. She even convinces dadi and Akshat to give another chance to Avinash, meanwhile, Saraswati plans to ruin Guddan and Akshat’s life.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega promo:



In tonight’s episode, Indian viewers will watch that Guddan tries all the possible ways to build love for Avinash in the family. While Dadi will fume in anger as she doesn’t want to accept Avinash’s apology. On the other hand, Ganga will be seen supporting Guddan. It will be interesting to see will Guddan be able to reunite the Jindal family? Or will Saraswati’s will be successful in her conspiracy? Indeed the plot is intriguing as it has a fresh script.

