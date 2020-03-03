Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 3 March 2020 Preview: Guddan is all set to make Akshat disclose his love hor her by agreeing to get married again. Akshat gets distressed by her decision and scolds her for it.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 3 March 2020 Preview: In the last episode Guddan can be seen crying all alone in her room as she remembers the incident that happened to her four years back and she thinks that same thing is happening to her now as well. In the next shot, her family members ran into her and get worried about seeing her crying.

The elders of the house Dadi, Laxmi and Durga make a master plan to resolve the misunderstandings between Guddan and Akshat by marrying Guddan again with someone other and make Akshat envious. Guddan accepted the marriage proposal but was also distressed about it. The show then takes a twist in it as when the Dadi, Laxmi and Durga were talking about their plan with Guddan, Akshat was also listening to the plan. Succeeding which he scolded Guddan in a high dungeon for getting married.

Now, in the upcoming episode, it will be fun to see how Akshat handles the situation of Guddan’s marriage. Akshat will be seen losing his temper over her family for getting excited about the Guddan’s engagement. Akshat’s family is very excited by watching Akshat in anger as everything was going according to their plan.

Later in the show, as the groom enters in the Jindal house, Akshat and the family of Jindal house were shocked after watching the groom. Guddan left no stone unturned to make Akshat reveal love for her. The show is coming to a great twist this time and it will be amazing to watch if Akshat opens up about his feeling or not.

