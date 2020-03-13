Guddan Tum Se Na Ho Payega: Guddan all set to reunite Akshat with his brother, Jindal family shock to see Alekh and Ganga back in the house.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the Zee Tv show produced by Shoonya Square, has created the upcoming sequences with lots of dramatic moments to entertain their viewers. As in yesterday’s episode, it was seen that Saraswati plots a plan to make Guddan get into trouble but her plans fail as Ganga gets the note of her plan and she then destroys the shit that was going to happen, Ganga is the eldest bahu of Jindal family and also admires Guddan.

Ganga and her husband Alekh were seen entering the family in the last episode making the family members shocked. Ganga tells her husband to seek forgiveness from Akshat and their kids. But the entire family seems to be angry at them and does not accept them. The situation gets complicated when Alekh asked Ganga to leave along with him from the house. Guddan watching everything from the side now set herself to do something to make the Jindal Family complete.

Guddan will be seen mending the differences between Akshat and his brother and decide to bring them back together. Dadi too is shocked to see her son back and could not control herself to burst into tears.

Guddan keeps her efforts to make Akshat and his family happy and together, but as per the situations the show will witness high voltage drama, and will show various twists and turns that are going to bring trouble in the path of Guddan and also will make her married life difficult.

It will be interesting to see how Guddan will do this and if she will succeed in this or not.

