Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega March 24, 2020 preview: In the upcoming episode, Guddan will be seen slapping Ganga as her extreme love is not getting into her nerves while creating problems for Jindal family. Meanwhile, the family has now accepted Ganga and Avinash.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega March 24, 2020 preview: Guddan is the most lovable character in the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, as her character portrays the perfect women picture, who always love, support and care her family. However, sometimes she bursts into anger and this time Ganga has to bear all the consequences.

In the upcoming episode, Ganga will be seen rebuking Saraswati in front of the whole Jindal family. As we all know that Guddan is trying hard to create space for Ganga and Avinash in the family, so she introduces them with the guest. Meanwhile, Akshat and Guddan take some sneak peek time for romance, amid, the entire Jindal family caught them, she gets embarrassed and run away from the situation.

Here’s the twist, on the one hand, Ganga was praising Guddan for her efforts to build a love for them, in Jindal’s family, which really worked as dadi and the whole family accepted them. Midst of all, Ganga and Saraswati gets into a verbal spat, as she got to know that Saraswati has something fishy going in her mind which could harm Guddan.

Watch Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega promo:

When Guddan gets to know the whole matter she slaps her in front of everyone, as her love is becoming problematic for all. It will be interesting to see, how Guddan will make Ganga understand the norms of the Jindal family! Indeed the serial is intriguing as Kanika Mann as Guddan Gupta Jindal and Nishant Malkani as Akshat Jindal are in lead roles.

