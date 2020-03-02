Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega spoiler alert: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega serial is showcasing a new twist, where Akshat first wife Antara tries to murder Guddan, in support Akshat saves her. Here's the twist in the upcoming episode where Guddan can be seen tying the knot with Kunal!

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega spoiler alert: India’s most-watched show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega featuring Kanika Mann as Guddan Akshat Jindal, Nishant Malkani as Akshat Jindal and Dalljiet Kaur as Antara Akshat in the lead roles. The show is heading towards an eye-grabbing twist, where Guddan might marry Kunal!

In the upcoming episode, Akshat’s first wife Antara tries to kill Guddan, but her evil plan backfires as Akshat got to know about. To save Guddan, Akshat will lodge a complaint about Antara’s plan, immediate action was taken by police, and she was taken into custody. Meanwhile, he finally figured out the reason behind his and Guddan’s separation.

After watching the episode, Indian viewers will be in dilemma that, Akshat and Guddan will come together but here comes the twist. When Guddan agreed to Kunal’s marriage proposal! Talking about the plot, Guddan is the lead roles and the story revolves around her life, Where she got married to a widower, Akshat Jindal and became the youngest mother-in-law of three daughters-in-law, soon viewers will get to watch that the three sons are adopted and not of Akshat’s own sons. No doubt the plot is intriguing and fast space.

