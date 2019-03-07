Guddiyan Patole box office collection prediction: Punjabi beauty Sonam Bajwa is all set to again create a buzz at the Punjabi cinemas with her upcoming film Guddiyan Patole which will hit the theatres tomorrow, March 8, 2019. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film marks the debut for Gurnam Bhullar, who is originally a Punjabi singer.

Guddiyan Patole is a Punjabi film that features Punjabi queen Sonam Bajwa and Gurnam Bhullar. It is a romantic comedy film which is written by Qismat director Jagdeep Sidhu and is expected to create a huge buzz in the industry, especially in Punjabi cinemas. The movie marks the debut for Gurnam Bhullar, who is originally a Punjabi singer. Guddiyan Patole is produced by Bhagwant Virk and Nav Virk and will hit the silver screens tomorrow March 8, 2019. Talking about the lead actor, Sonam Bajwa is best known for her stupendous acting skills and has totally featured in many Punjabi films like Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh and many more.

In order to increase the excitement level, the makers of the film released the title track of the movie before the trailer launch. The song featured the lead actors setting fire with their super energetic Bhangra. The lead actor of the film has not only acted well but has also given lyrics and vocals to the various songs. Due to the interesting storyline, super talented actors and engaging bhangra songs, it is expected that the movie will earn Rs 50 Lakh on its opening day. It is also expected that like Chaar Sahibzaade and Carry on Jatta 2, the movie’s performance at the box office will be sufficiently good. However, it can also face stiff competition from Bollywood movies like Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s film Badla which will be also releasing tomorrow. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya are also in the race.

