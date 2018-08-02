Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little baby boy Taimur has become a social media sensation. The way that little munchkin looks at the camera and poses for the paparazzi is so cute that within no time the little munchkin is all over the news. He is the first-star kid to have such a huge fan following on social media and also a number of fan pages that keep sharing his latest photos and videos.

The little baby boy is always grabbing headlines all thanks to his cuteness. His recent video, which was posted by one of his fan pages on Instagram, has taken social media by storm. In the video, we can hear the little nawab laughing and talking as he is surrounded by the paparazzi.

Dresses in a white T-shirt and blue denims, Taimur looks like a million bucks as he poses for the camera and is trying to say something.

Taimur is one of the most popular and adored celeb kids and ever since the baby boy was born, he has always been grabbing all eyeballs.

Taimur’s hanging out sessions with his family, his time at his play school, his outings with his parents, his London vacations, everything becomes news and his photos and videos go viral on social media in no time.

Taimur Ali Khan is the grandson of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore who recently, in an interview said that Taimur is more famous than her all thanks to Taimur’s growing popularity. Taimur Ali Khan often hangs out with his cousin Inaaya who is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Taimur was recently in London with his parents Saif and Kareena for a holiday and his photos and videos from his London vacation had taken social media by storm.

