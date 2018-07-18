Little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan is back in Mumbai after enjoying a two-month vacation with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and was recently spotted at a day out with his dad Saif.

Little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan is back in Mumbai after enjoying a two-month vacation with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Taimur was spotted at the Mumbai airport and his fans were extremely happy to know that the little nawab is back in town. Soon after the news of Taimur returning to India started surfacing on the Internet, his recent photo shared by one of his fan clubs on photo-sharing app Instagram has gone viral in no time. In the photo, we see that Taimur is going for a day out with daddy Saif Ali Khan.

Saif was holding the little munchkin in his arms as both of them stepped out. Taimur was looking adorable in a blue and yellow check shirt along with yellow shorts.

Saif kept it casual in grey lowers and a pink t-shirt. Taimur is one of the most adored and loved star kids and has become a social media sensation. The little cupcake grabs all attention all thanks to his cute looks and those striking blue eyes.

Pictures from his holiday in London had taken social media by storm and whenever Taimur is spotted anywhere, may it be a family outing, his play time at school or his outing with his friends; Taimur garners all media attention all thanks to his growing popularity. He has already become a star as his pictures and videos go viral on social media in no time so we wonder what will happen once he grows up.

Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview revealed interesting details about the little nawab. He said that Taimur loves nature and likes looking at the moon. He also said that Taimur is a very naughty kid and therefore they have to be very careful when Taimur is around Inaaya.

