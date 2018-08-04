Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has once again taken social media after his fan pages on Instagram shared his adorable photos from his day out with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan. The baby boy, who is already so adorable, posed for the paparazzi and thanks to his charming looks and magical eyes, Taimur is once again ruling the Internet as his photos and videos which recently surfaced on social media have gone viral in no time.

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has once again taken social media after his fan pages on Instagram shared his adorable photos from his day out with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan. The baby boy, who is already so adorable, posed for the paparazzi and thanks to his charming looks and magical eyes, Taimur is once again ruling the Internet as his photos and videos which recently surfaced on social media have gone viral in no time.

Taimur is one of the most popular star kids who has already become so famous that he has his own fan pages and teams on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Taimur Ali Khan, who is hardly 2 years old, has not only become one of the most talked about celebrity kids but also managed to grab all headlines when his photos do rounds on the Internet.

Taimur’s recent video in which he was seen playing with Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi had also taken social media by storm and now his latest photo is being loved by his fans.

Dressed in a blue baby jumpsuit, Taimur is seen smiling at the paparazzi and has stolen millions of hearts with his priceless smile. His parents, on the other hand kept it simple.

While Saif Ali Khan was seen in a casual blue T-shirt and white lowers, Kareena wore a casual red top with black lowers. Kareena was seen holding Taimur in her arms and we must say that once again we have found a reason to praise Taimur’s adorable charm and unbeatable cuteness.

Taimur loves playing at his play school and his photos and videos from his outings go viral in no time. Taimur also loves nature and likes watching the moon, according to his father Saif Ali Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More