Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids and has a number of fans already when he is not even 2 years old! His fan pages keep sharing his photos and videos on Instagram and now his latest photo has driven everyone crazy! Taimur Ali Khan was spotted outside his playschool and obviously just like every time, he was surrounded by paparazzi. As soon as all cameras went to click the little munchkin, he started smiling while looking at the paparazzi.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt with off white shorts, Taimur is looking way too adorable as he smiles at the camera. In the photo, we see a toy in his hand as he walks with his nanny. Taimur Ali Khan’s parents are planning to hire a bodyguard for the little baby boy for his protection after a fan recently tried to forcefully take a selfie with him, according to the latest media reports.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored celebrity kids and has a massive fan following. His grandmother Sharmila Tagore in a recent interview said that she feels that Taimur Ali Khan is more popular and famous than her.

Taimur Ali Khan likes watching the moon, loves nature and mostly likes playing outdoors. His photos and videos from his playschool and family outings go viral in no time as Taimur is paparazzi’s favourite.

Taimur Ali Khan in his recent photo is looking like a little cupcake and we can’t stop gushing over him! Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have a very special bond and are often seen spending time together.

Saif Ali Khan in an interview revealed that Taimur is a very naughty brat and therefore they have to be very careful when Taimur is around Inaaya. Taimur Ali Khan celebrated our 72nd Independence Day in the cutest way possible and his photo in which he was seen holding the national flag was all over the Internet!

