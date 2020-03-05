Guilty: After Family Man and Hostages, Dalip Tahil all set to appear in Karan Johar's web film Guilty in the role of a lawyer. Read the details here–

Guilty: Bollywood and Television actor Dalip Tahil is all set to astonish his fans by collaborating with Karan Johar with his web film Guilty. The Netflix original is helmed by Ruchi Narain and also features Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in leads. Reports reveal that Dalip Tahil will appear in the role of a villain and will represent a defense counsel in a rape case.

Dalip will appear as in a shrewd personality, who has strong political connections and can go to any limit to win any battle. Talking about the story of the web series, Guilty reveals a college scandal where a boy is accused of rape and his girlfriend gets into every detail of the case to prove him innocent.

While giving an interview, Dalip revealed that from the plot, the actors to the screenplay and the performance, everything seems perfect in Guilty and no doubt the film will be a treat for the audience to watch.

On the work front, Dalip was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee’s show Family Man & Hostages and is also gearing up to appear in the second season of these web series. Apart from working in Bollywood and Television, Dalip also has a huge name internationally and knows how to garner attention.

