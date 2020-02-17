Guilty first poster: The much-awaited trailer of Kiara Advani's upcoming film Guilty will be out tomorrow. The makers of the film announced the trailer release date along with the first poster of Guilty.

Guilty first poster: If there is one actor who is on top of her game in Bollywood, it is Kiara Advani. After the massive hit of Kabir Singh, she has emerged as the first choice of many filmmakers, including Karan Johar. Having collaborated before in Netflix’s production Lust Stories, Kiara Advani and Karan Johar are all set to go out to promote their upcoming film Guilty, in which the actress will play a college student.

On February 17, 2020, the makers of Guilty shared the first official poster of the film on social media along with the trailer release date. Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Karan Johar introduced Kiara Advani’s character as a raw poetic playlist and a mystery. Furthermore, he revealed that the trailer of Guilty will be launched tomorrow.

Reports say Guilty revolves around a small-town girl who puts rape accusations against her college’s heartthrob and how various versions of truth come out in the open post that. Along with Kiara Advani, the film also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir in prominent roles. The release dare of Guilty is yet to be revealed.

One of the most bankable female stars of Bollywood, Kiara Advani will also be seen in upcoming films Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani alongside Aditya Seal, Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.

