Guilty trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Guilty starring Kiara Advani is finally out. The film is slated to start streaming on Netflix from March 6, 2020.

Guilty trailer review: From Kabir Singh, Good Newzz to Guilty, if there is one television actress who is out on a hit run to prove her versatility as a performer then it is Kiara Advani. With each passing film, Kiara Advani is sending out a strong message that she can get under the skin of any character with effortless ease and perfection. After a long wait, the trailer of Netflix India film Guilty has finally released.

Essentially a college drama revolving around the young, wild and free, Guilty narrates the story of a group of friends and how everything changes between them after one of them accuses another of rape on Valentine’s Day. What we see then is Nanki (Kiara Advani) defending her boyfriend (Vijay Pratap Singh) against accusations of raping a small-town girl named Tanu Kumar (Akanksha Ranjan) and how different versions of truth come out of it. The trailer also highlights the class struggle faced by small-town students in affluent college campuses.

While the screenplay is confusing and requires a re-watch to understand the complex narrative, all the actors have delivered promising performances. It is also refreshing to see Kiara Advani in a never-seen-before bold avatar and go all out to prove her acting mettle.

Slated for a Netflix release on March 6, Guilty has been directed by Ruchi Narain and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharmatics. The past few offerings of Dharmatics like Drive and Ghost Stories have received a thumbs down from the viewers and critics. Henceforth, it will be interesting to witness if Guilty manages to make a mark.

After Guilty, Kiara Advani will also be seen in upcoming films like Shershaah along Sidharth Malhotra, Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani alongside Aditya Seal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.

