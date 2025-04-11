Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Kareena Kapoor dropped a chic photo of herself in a formal ensemble, lounging like a boss lady. But the scene-stealer? Two snaps of Saif looking like royalty-meets-cowboy—riding a horse in a white kurta, blue jeans, and signature black sunglasses. Honestly, if looks could arrest, Saif would be doing a life sentence.

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass


Kareena Kapoor Khan is serving looks and justice—and no one is safe, not even her husband! The queen of sass took to Instagram on Friday to drop a hilarious update that turned a regular workday into a full-blown rom-com plot.

While Kareena was busy playing a cop for an undisclosed project, she hilariously declared Saif Ali Khan “guilty of good looks”—and honestly, we object to anyone who disagrees. “Played a cop and found my husband guilty of his good looks,” she wrote, adding, “Same day. Different sets. Different cities. Very hardworking, as you can see.” Iconic couple energy? Affirmative.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In the post, Kareena dropped a chic photo of herself in a formal ensemble, lounging like a boss lady. But the scene-stealer? Two snaps of Saif looking like royalty-meets-cowboy—riding a horse in a white kurta, blue jeans, and signature black sunglasses. Honestly, if looks could arrest, Saif would be doing a life sentence.

Kareena Kapoor Is Coming Soon to a Screen Near You

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up to headline Meghna Gulzar’s next film, Daayra, alongside the ever-versatile Ayushmann Khurrana. Expect drama, power, and that unmistakable Kareena flair.

Saif, meanwhile, is donning a far more mysterious hat in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The recently released poster has him throwing an intense look, with a diamond shadow glinting around his eye—Bond who? The film, directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The teaser dropped in February and promises a high-stakes, high-style diamond heist that brings Saif and Jaideep’s characters together to nab the elusive African Red Sun diamond.

From playful banter to powerhouse performances, Kareena Kapoor and Saif continue to keep their fans hooked both on and off screen.

And Kareena Kapoor? She’s not just playing a cop—she is the moment. Case closed.

