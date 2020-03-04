Guilty promotions: Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. she has earned love and wisdom by her hard work and back to back brilliant performance in the web series and films. Have a look at her latest pictures.

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. she has earned love and wisdom through her hard work and back to back brilliant performance in the web series and films. Kiara Advani is popularly known for her success in the film Kabir Singh opposite to Shahid Kapoor. Many critics said that no one else could better perform the character of Preeti then Kiara.

Kiara has begun her career with MS Dhoni: The untold story opposite to Sushant Singh Rajput. She got a big kick after the first film and since then she is just moving on and impressed her fans with her back to back hits. Kiara Advani is not just known for her incredible performances but also known for her good looks and extravagant dressing sense.

Recently she has been spotted in the black outfit. Kiara looked gorgeous in the black mid dress with white stripes. Her nude and sweet makeup gives a perfect combination to her personality. She has been spotted during the promotion of her upcoming web series Guilty. Kiara’s guilty poster already forced to the audience to amazing on it as she was looking absolutely fabulous. Now the actress is all ready to slay the screens for Karan Johar’s next.

Kiara Advani is also working on other projects. After a big hit Good Newwz, Kiara Advani will again share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. The fans are waiting for the duo to watch the fantastic performance. The concept of the film is unique so the fans have doubt about the story but they are satisfied with the star cast. For many such updates about the entertainment and television industry stay tuned to NewsX.

